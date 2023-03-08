Royal Family Didn't Come to Princess Lilibet's Christening Despite Invite from Meghan and Harry

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton were invited to the intimate gathering, a source tells PEOPLE

By Simon Perry
and
Published on March 8, 2023 07:08 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kirsty O'Connor/AP/Shutterstock (13381259a) From left, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, in Windsor, England Royals, Windsor, United Kingdom - 10 Sep 2022
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle . Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/AP/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry invited members of the royal family to their daughter Princess Lilibet's christening last Friday, PEOPLE has learned.

According to a source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex extended an invite to King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, but they were not in attendance.

An insider tells PEOPLE there were between 20-30 guests at Friday's intimate gathering, including Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, Lilibet's godfather, Tyler Perry, and an unnamed godmother.

When reached by PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

After their grandfather Charles became monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth last September, Archie, 3, and Lilibet were afforded the titles of prince and princess under rules set out by King George V in 1917.

Lilibet
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Princess Lilibet. Misan Harriman

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in January, Prince Harry spoke of his wish for his children to have a meaningful relationship with the royal family.

"I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution—so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy," Harry said.

During a virtual event for his bestselling memoir Spare last weekend, Harry talked about "feeling more and more distant" from his family in the U.K.

That widening gulf was apparent days earlier when it was revealed that Harry, and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41, were being evicted from their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, England, by King Charles, 74.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Chris Jackson/Getty

The couple's spokesperson confirmed that they were "requested to vacate their residence," while Charles's brother Prince Andrew — disgraced because of his links to convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein — has reportedly been offered the five-bedroom residence.

The palace has not commented on the decision, and a royal source says that discussions about the reshuffle are private family matters.

It hasn't been lost on observers that the news emerged after the publication of Harry's revealing memoir, which has intensified the rift between the Duke of Sussex and his family — though the couple knew about the move before the book came out, PEOPLE understands.

There is also the issue of how the property shake-up will affect Charles's upcoming coronation on May 6. Harry and Meghan have received an invite to eh ceremony, but their spokesperson says "an immediate decision" on whether hey'll attend will "not be disclosed" at this time.

