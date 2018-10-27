Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Lead Cheering Section at Invictus Games Wheelchair Basketball Final

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are soaking up the last of the Sydney Invictus Games.

The royal couple, who are expecting their first child in the spring, headed to the wheelchair basketball final on Saturday (local time). England won third in bronze medal match against New Zealand while the Netherlands and the U.S. competed in the gold medal game.

Meghan was dressed in a maroon top by Australian brand Scanlan Theodore and black pants with her hair styled half-up, half-down while Harry wore a black Invictus Games polo shirt. The parents-to-be, who were greeted by attendees with a roaring applause, were seated with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Defence Minister Christopher Pyne.

David Beckham, who serves as an Invictus Games ambassador, was also spotted in the crowd with his son Romeo, though they appeared to be seated on the opposite side.

Harry and Meghan kicked off the Paralympic-style competition for wounded and recovering service members and veterans with the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge last week — while wearing matching Invictus Games shirts!

They then headed to the opening ceremony, where Harry couldn’t help but mention their exciting baby news.

“First of all, thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days,” he shared with the crowd gathered at the Sydney Opera House. “I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all.”

Before heading to Fiji and Tonga, Harry attended a cycling race before being joined by Meghan on a boat to cheer on competitors in a sailing event.

Following the Invictus Games Closing Ceremony, where Harry will give another speech, the couple will head to New Zealand to wrap up their royal tour.