All of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Invictus Games Moments — Including Their First Outing as a Couple!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are gearing up for the Invictus Games in The Hague, marking their third Invictus Games together
Although Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had been dating for over a year, the 2017 Invictus Games opening ceremony in Toronto marked the first time Meghan made a public appearance at one of Harry's official events. They sat separately, but Meghan applauded her then-boyfriend from the audience next to their mutual friend Markus Anderson.
It's official! Meghan and Harry made their first public outing together during the Invictus Games, holding hands as they stepped out to watch the wheelchair tennis event.
Although Meghan and Prince Harry didn't announce their engagement until Nov. 2017, there was a secret reason for their look of love at the Invictus Games outing: they were already engaged, according to the book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.
Meghan hinted at the big news in a subtle way — she wore a classic white button-down shirt dubbed the "Husband Shirt" from her designer friend Misha Nonoo's collection.
Prince Harry and Meghan were spotted together again at the 2017 Invictus Games' closing ceremony, when Harry joined Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, in a luxury box at Toronto's Air Canada Centre to watch performers Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams, Kelly Clarkson, Bachman & Turner and Coeur de pirate close out the seven days of competition.
Meghan was once again by Harry's side as they prepared for the Sydney Invictus Games in 2018. Sporting matching shirts, the couple — who had just announced that they were expecting their first child — watched children control remote control cars at attend the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Cockatoo Island.
Meghan and Prince Harry sat side-by-side for the opening ceremony of the 2018 Invictus Games at Sydney Opera House on October 20.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex headed out on the water (in matching Invictus Games jackets!) to get a good view of a sailing event in Sydney Harbor.
Meghan and Harry handed out medals at the wheelchair basketball final, including to the U.S. team that competed in the finals.
Meghan took the stage at the closing ceremony of the Sydney Games on Oct. 27., recalling the USO tour she underwent before meeting her husband.
"In traveling to these military bases, I was given a very special glimpse into the lives of those who serve our countries. I was able to see the unshakable bonds between service men and women on the ground together, but at the same time to feel the palpable longing for family and friends while deployed," she said.
Just days after their son Archie was born, Prince Harry headed solo to The Netherlands to promote the next Invictus Games (which was set to take place in 2020 in The Hague before being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic). There, he was gifted with an adorable onesie for baby Archie!