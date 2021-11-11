Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Best Photos from Their First Red Carpet Event in More Than a Year
The couple attended a special New York City event to honor veterans — and they looked every ounce like Hollywood stars
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out on Wednesday night to honor veterans at the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City ahead of Veterans Day in the U.S. and Remembrance Day in the U.K.
Harry sported a Giorgio Armani midnight blue wool and cashmere peak lapel tuxedo pinned with four medals. He completed the look with a bow tie and the cross for Knight Commander of Royal Victorian Order around his neck.
Meghan wore a show-stopping red gown by Carolina Herrera with coordinating heels by Giuseppe Zanotti.
Both adorned their outfits with a red poppy, the symbol used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war.
When a reporter on the red carpet asked Meghan if she was proud of Prince Harry, she turned and said, "I'm always proud of him."
Prince Harry, who served in the British army for 10 years, presented the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards to five service members, veterans and military families living with the invisible wounds of war.
"My experience in the military made me who I am today, and I will always be grateful for the people I got to serve with — wherever in the world we were," said Harry, who served two tours in Afghanistan. "But in war, you also see and experience things you hope no one else has to. These stay with us, sometimes like a slideshow of images."
Harry said that he created the Invictus Games "to honor the legacy of those who have given so much" as well as to show "that the men and women who have experienced service injuries, as well as their families, are the strongest people in the world ... and they deserve a platform to be seen, a platform to be recognized, and a platform to be truly celebrated."
The gala raised money for the Intrepid's educational program for students and programs to support veterans.