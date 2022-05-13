Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hosted a Play Date at Their Home with James Corden's Kids

"I'll always be in their corner," the TV host said of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Playtime at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's house!

James Corden, who recently announced he's departing The Late Late Show next year, is opening up about his friendship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including getting their kids together for a play date.

"I have", he told The Sun when asked if he's visited Harry and Meghan at their Montecito home. "It was more a sort of play date scenario [with the kids]. Then we went out for dinner after, it was lovely. Obviously, I'm not telling you anymore. Obviously."

Julia Carey and James Corden Julia Carey and James Corden at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding | Credit: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Corden added that his personal experience with Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, has been "nothing but positive."

"Look, I'm a huge fan of both of them," he said. "Obviously, I know Harry better than I know Meghan but I think it's really hard to judge or be judgmental."

The TV host, 43, said that he has a "huge amount of respect and admiration for Harry, and anyone who has been around him and spent time with him would feel exactly the same way."

"I think he is a devoted and loving husband and father and I think what they have done [in turning away from royal life] is incredibly brave, and I'll always be in their corner," he continued.

Corden, who was a guest at Meghan and Prince Harry's May 2018 royal wedding, also recalled making a joke at the reception at the expense of fellow wedding guest George Clooney.

"Afterwards though, [at the evening reception], I did make a joke, dress­­ed up as Henry VIII, and told everyone: 'George Clooney's here, so congratulations on your new Nespresso machine, guys!' " he said.

Corden memorably introduced Harry to California in a segment for The Late Late Show that aired in Feb. 2021, where they drove around Hollywood on a double-decker bus.

After sharing tea on the open-topped bus (with the trolley almost taking a tumble en route), they stopped off at the original home used in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. In keeping with Corden's usual Carpool Karaoke-style skits, he asked Harry if he recalled the rap. He did — and even pulled off a brief version.

Prince Harry, James Corden Prince Harry, James Corden | Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Corden then played real estate agent, urging Harry to make an offer on the place after the prince had nipped in for a bathroom break. FaceTiming Meghan, who called Harry 'Haz' in the call, Corden asked if she wants to move again.

"You'd be the fresh Princess of Bel-Air!" Corden urged her.

She responded, "I think we've done enough moving."