Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Host Virtual Talk on Improving the Digital World

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on hosting duty.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to appear in a special edition of TIME100 Talks, the magazine's series of virtual conversations, joining Angelina Jolie, Elton John, the Dalai Lama and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Meghan and Harry are set to host an episode on the topic of "Engineering a Better World," leading conversations about creating safe and more equitable online communities with special guests, including Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian (who happens to be married to Meghan's pal Serena Williams!).

The couple will also be joined by the hosts of Teenager Therapy, the podcast they recently appeared on to celebrate World Mental Health Day.

Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa, Center for Humane Technology president and co-founder Tristan Harris, activist and founder of The Loveland Foundation Rachel Cargle, author and co-director of the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry Safiya U. Noble, disinformation researcher Renée DiResta and Somewhere Good founder Naj Austin will also take part in the conversation.

Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, were involved in developing the theme, selecting guests and brainstorming topics for this edition of TIME100 Talks.

"Since launching in April, TIME100 Talks has focused on solutions and visions of a better future through conversations with extraordinary leaders from around the world," said TIME editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal. "This special episode marks our first collaboration, and we are thrilled to partner with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to explore these urgent issues."

Dan Macsai, TIME executive editor and editorial director of the TIME100, added, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, both TIME100 alumni, are among the most influential voices in the world. We look forward to working with them to elevate essential voices and highlight real solutions to some of the most pressing issues of our time.”

Last month, the couple made their first primetime TV appearance to celebrate TIME magazine's 2020 list of the world’s most influential people.

"We're six weeks out from the election, and today is Voter Registration Day," Meghan said on the special. "Every four years, we're told, 'This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard."

Harry also made a nonpartisan appeal for how people engage with each other online in the run-up to the November 3 general election.