Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hope 2021 Can Be a 'Time of Healing for Their Family,' Says Source

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are staying positive as they enter the New Year.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex mark one year since announcing they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family, they're "hoping 2021 can be a time of healing not just for the world, but for their family," a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story.

Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William's already fractured relationship suffered more when Harry fell for Meghan in 2016 — and William wasn't afraid to voice his reservations about the romance moving too quickly.

However, with Meghan and Prince Harry's relocation to California in March 2020, insiders say the royal siblings will make amends in due course.

"Family disagreements tend to lose heat with distance and time," says the source.

While the coronavirus pandemic has prevented Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, from revisiting the U.K., it's believed that they'll make the trip across the pond this year for some special family occasions. Insiders say Harry will take part in celebrations for the 100th birthday of his grandfather, Prince Philip, in June. And in July, William and Harry are expected to team up for the long-awaited unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, in Kensington Palace to commemorate what would have been her 60th birthday.

Following Harry and Meghan's May 2018 wedding, there was hope that the two couples would work together. Instead, they soon began to move in separate directions.

