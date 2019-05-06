Ahead of the royal baby’s arrival, there was talk of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opting for a home birth at Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage, where they recently moved.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son, on Monday morning – and there are already some hints that the birth happened at home rather than a hospital.

The Royal Family released a statement that the Duchess of Sussex’s mom, Doria Ragland, is “overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild.” The announcement added that Doria “is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage,” leading many royal fans to believe the birth took place there.

A beaming Prince Harry also gave a short on-camera interview to talk about his baby for the first time on the Windsor Castle grounds. In addition, Meghan and Harry were not spotted leaving or returning to the Windsor Castle grounds on Monday.

Prince Harry announcing the baby news outside Windsor Castle on May 6. PA Images/Sipa

And in the newly revealed official easel announcement at Buckingham Palace, there is no inclusion of a doctor’s signature — something that previously appeared on the announcements after Kate Middleton welcomed each of her three children. The couple’s office has not commented on reports of a home birth.

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty

The royal couple previously announced details surrounding the birth of their first child, revealing that they “have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private.”

“The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family,” according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

Kate Middleton and Prince William introduce Prince George on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital

That meant they would be breaking the tradition followed by Princess Diana and Kate Middleton, who both introduced their children to the world shortly after giving births by stepping outside the private Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London for a photo call.

“It is completely understandable,” royal author Ingrid Seward told PEOPLE. “The Lindo Wing has become too much of a circus.”

Princess Diana and Prince Charles introduce Prince William on steps of St. Mary's Hospital

Queen Elizabeth was born at the London home of her maternal grandparents and welcomed all four of her children at home as well. Her three sons – Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – made their entrance to the world in grand fashion – at Buckingham Palace! The monarch’s daughter, Princess Anne, was born at Clarence House, where she and Prince Philip lived while Buckingham Palace was undergoing renovations following damage it suffered during World War II.