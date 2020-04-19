Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands While Delivering Food in L.A. amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing to give back to their new community.

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were once again spotted out in Los Angeles, where they recently moved after stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, in order to deliver food to local residents in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In keeping with safety guidelines, both Meghan and Harry wore protective face coverings, with Meghan opting for a white face mask, while Harry used a blue bandana. Meghan paired a black top and a pair of khaki-colored joggers with a baseball hat for Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity the couple is working with. Meanwhile, Harry dressed down in a dark polo shirt and a pair of jeans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently made their first known outing in L.A., distributing meals for the non-profit, which prepares and delivers meals to people living with critical illnesses who are at greater risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They actually did two deliveries for us — one on Easter Sunday and one on Wednesday — and they’ve done it quietly,” Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food’s executive director, told PEOPLE. “We’re completely honored.”

“They were extremely down to earth and genuinely interested in every single person they met,” Ayoub continued. “They engaged with our chefs, they engaged with clients — they just wanted to make sure that people felt the love and appreciation. Their goal was really to just honor our chefs and staffs and volunteers by being of service.”

RELATED: Prince Harry Gets Candid About ‘Family Time’ with Archie During Isolation in California

Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie Toby Melville/WireImage

One of the recipients of Harry and Meghan’s deliveries was Dan Tyrell, who admits he didn’t recognize the couple at first when he went to greet them at the gate of his apartment building in West Hollywood.

“I thought that tall red-headed guy looked pretty familiar, and that girl was very pretty. Then I saw the large black SUVs with the security guards behind them,” Tyrell told WEHOville.com.

“They were both nice and very down-to-earth people,” he added. “They had masks on, and they were dressed down with jeans, but very nice jeans.”

Despite their move, both Meghan and Harry have continued to work with charities in the U.K. as they adjust to life in California with their son Archie, who turns 1 on May 6. Meghan, 38, spoke with members of the spoke with Hubb Community Kitchen via video call, while Harry, 35, had a virtual meeting with carers of seriously-ill kids during this tough time through his patronage WellChild.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Confirm New Name of Foundation, to Launch ‘When the Time Is Right’

Image zoom Meghan Markle Courtesy Duchess of Sussex

“There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time — so much family time — that you almost think, ‘Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?’ ” Harry shared in his video chat. “You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics. Inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there’s going to be something that you have to deal with and there’s no way you can run away from it.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Harry also praised the “super-parents” for their grace under such pressure.

“The resilience and the strength that you guys have is absolutely incredible,” he said. “You must never, ever, ever, ever forget that. Of course, there are going to be hard days – I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys.”

“Having one kid at 11 months old is enough!” he said of Archie.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.