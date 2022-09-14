Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands While Leaving Service Honoring Queen Elizabeth

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined members of the royal family for a service at Westminster Hall honoring the late monarch

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 14, 2022 11:55 AM

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined members of the royal family for a service at Westminster Hall to honor Queen Elizabeth.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a short service for the late monarch on Wednesday. Led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and accompanied by the Dean of Westminster, it lasted about 20 minutes.

Afterward, the couple left hand-in-hand as they walked behind Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Before the service, William and Harry walked together behind their grandmother's casket in a procession through London, while Meghan made her way in a car with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward's wife.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, left, and Meghan, second left, Duchess of Sussex, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, second right, and Kate, Princess of Wales leave Westminster Hall in London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Kate Middleton and Prince William while leaving Westminster Hall in London. Nariman El-Mofty/AP/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Kate rode with Queen Camilla, King Charles' wife — with the Queen's death, they are now the two highest-ranking women in the royal family as Queen Consort and Princess of Wales.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after a service for the reception of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II's coffin
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

During the procession, William, 40, and Harry, who turns 38 on Thursday, walked side-by-side, with Harry between his brother and their cousin, Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips.

At the funeral procession for their grandfather Prince Philip last April, Peter walked between the brothers.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II
Prince William and Prince Harry. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The walking procession also included the Queen's four children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence, the Queen's cousin Prince Richard the Duke of Gloucester and the Queen's nephew David Armstrong-Jones the Earl of Snowdon.

On Tuesday evening, Meghan, 41, and Harry joined members of the royal family to receive the late monarch's coffin as it arrived at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II
King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Days earlier, they also reunited with William and Kate, 40, at Windsor Castle, where they stepped out together to greet well-wishers wanting to pay their respects to the late monarch.

According to Kensington Palace, William invited Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate at the Windsor gates, while another source said security didn't expect both couples to be there for the walkabout.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales look at floral tributes laid by members of the public on the Long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

William thought the moment "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family," a royal source previously told PEOPLE.

A palace insider echoed: "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process."

Releasing a heartfelt statement following his grandmother's death at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, Harry mourned the monarch and voiced support for the accession of his father.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," he wrote in part. "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over."

"Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile," Harry said. "We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

Harry and Meghan will attend the late monarch's funeral on Monday.

Related Articles
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Travel by Car to London Service Honoring Queen Elizabeth
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock (13388500c) Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive - The hearse carrying the Prince Harry and coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner on its way to Buckingham Palace. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner., Hyde Park Corner, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Royal Family to Receive Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Palace
The Princess of Wales (Kate Middleton)
Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Brooch to London Service Honoring Late Monarch
The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes at Windsor
How Prince Harry, Prince William and Royals Will Honor Queen with Procession Through London
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry and Prince William Walk Side-by-Side in Procession to Honor Grandmother Queen Elizabeth
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
All of the Moving Photos from the Procession of Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Through London on Wednesday Morning
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex stands in Westminster Hall after participating in the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle Wears Earrings Gifted to Her by Queen Elizabeth at London Service
King Charles III and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Makes Procession Through London Followed by Royal Family
King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward
Queen Elizabeth's Four Children Walk Behind Her Coffin in Emotional Procession Through Edinburgh
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex with Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Will Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Wear Military Uniforms to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
All About the Crown on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin During Procession Through London
prince harry, queen elizabeth
Prince Harry Reacts to Funeral Dress Code: 'Military Service Is Not Determined by the Uniform'
The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes left after the Death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 10th September 2022. 10 Sep 2022 Pictured: The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes left after the Death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 10th September 2022. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Prince William Invited Harry and Meghan to Join Him and Kate Outside Castle in Major Show of Unity
Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York; followed by Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Wear Morning Suits, Not Military Uniforms, at Queen's Procession
Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Oprah Winfrey Says Queen's Death Could Be an 'Opportunity for Peacemaking' for Royal Family
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle Shares Sweet Embrace with Teen: 'I Wanted to Show Her She's Welcome Here'