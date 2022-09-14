Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands While Leaving Service Honoring Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined members of the royal family for a service at Westminster Hall to honor Queen Elizabeth.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a short service for the late monarch on Wednesday. Led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and accompanied by the Dean of Westminster, it lasted about 20 minutes.

Afterward, the couple left hand-in-hand as they walked behind Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Before the service, William and Harry walked together behind their grandmother's casket in a procession through London, while Meghan made her way in a car with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward's wife.

Meanwhile, Kate rode with Queen Camilla, King Charles' wife — with the Queen's death, they are now the two highest-ranking women in the royal family as Queen Consort and Princess of Wales.

During the procession, William, 40, and Harry, who turns 38 on Thursday, walked side-by-side, with Harry between his brother and their cousin, Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips.

At the funeral procession for their grandfather Prince Philip last April, Peter walked between the brothers.

The walking procession also included the Queen's four children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence, the Queen's cousin Prince Richard the Duke of Gloucester and the Queen's nephew David Armstrong-Jones the Earl of Snowdon.

On Tuesday evening, Meghan, 41, and Harry joined members of the royal family to receive the late monarch's coffin as it arrived at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Days earlier, they also reunited with William and Kate, 40, at Windsor Castle, where they stepped out together to greet well-wishers wanting to pay their respects to the late monarch.

According to Kensington Palace, William invited Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate at the Windsor gates, while another source said security didn't expect both couples to be there for the walkabout.

William thought the moment "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family," a royal source previously told PEOPLE.

A palace insider echoed: "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process."

Releasing a heartfelt statement following his grandmother's death at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, Harry mourned the monarch and voiced support for the accession of his father.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," he wrote in part. "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over."

"Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile," Harry said. "We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

Harry and Meghan will attend the late monarch's funeral on Monday.