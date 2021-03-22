Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hire Promising Young Woman Producer to Head Production Company

The new hire joins several other staff changes at the couple's various ventures

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making some changes to their team.

The couple confirmed Monday that they've hired producer Ben Browning as head of content for Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio, the companies they launched with their partnerships with Netflix and Spotify. Browning's past work includes The Big Sick, Arrival and Room as well as current Academy Award Best Picture nominee Promising Young Woman.

"From the moment they shared their vision for Archewell as a global production company that will spotlight diverse voices and share uplifting stories, I knew I wanted to help with this unique opportunity," Browning said in a statement. "It's a thrilling company to be starting."

Ben Browning Image zoom Ben Browning | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Also on Monday, the couple's office confirmed that Meghan and Harry's Archewell Foundation director Catherine St-Laurent has transitioned to a senior advisory role.

Further, Invisible Hand, a diverse, female-led team based in N.Y.C. founded by Genevieve Roth as a social impact and culture change agency, was also confirmed as recently coming on board at Archewell.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Longtime Sussex advisor James Holt will now act as Archewell Foundation's executive director, while global press secretary Toya Holness will take over Holt's communications duties in the U.K.

"Archewell is incredibly pleased to welcome Ben, Genevieve and the Invisible Hand team to the organization," Holness said in a statement. "Along with the appointment of James Holt as Executive Director of Archewell Foundation, they join a rapidly expanding team that's deeply dedicated to advancing systemic cultural change and supporting compassionate communities across the world."

Prince harry and Megan and Oprah Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey | Credit: Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions

Harry and Meghan announced in April 2020, shortly after they officially stepped down as senior royals on March 31, that their new foundation would be called Archewell — a name that shares a connection with their son Archie, who will turn 2 on May 6. In a statement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex explained how they decided on the name, which predates their son's name.

"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic, but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the couple said in the statement.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Commonwealth Day 2020 | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

