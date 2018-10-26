Prince Harry Helped Meghan Markle Pick Wedding Tiara with the Queen: 'I Shouldn’t Have Been There'

When it comes to tiara shopping, it seems Prince Harry is an expert!

Meghan Markle revealed that when she was invited by Queen Elizabeth to choose a tiara to wear on her wedding day, she took Harry along with her and together they chose the stunning heritage, art deco piece.

“Harry and I had gone to Buckingham Palace to meet with Her Majesty The Queen to select one of the options that were there, which was an incredibly surreal day as you can imagine,” Meghan shares in a personal recording for a new exhibition opening on Friday at Windsor Castle.

Talking about their wedding outfits in detail for the first time since the couple’s May nuptials, Harry said choosing the art deco diamond and platinum bandeau tiara was an easy decision.

“[It’s] every girl’s dream to be able to try on a tiara and funnily enough, [that was] the one that suited the best, I shouldn’t have really even been there, but [it was] such an incredible loan by my grandmother, it was very sweet,” Harry says in the recording.

The exhibition, titled “A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” opens at Windsor Castle on Friday and allows visitors to listen to the royal couple personally guide them through the exhibit, via a unique audio guide, an idea that stemmed from Meghan’s wish to make the experience as personal as possible.

“She really wanted to be communicating with the visitors, so that’s how I came up with the idea of them speaking on the multimedia guide because it doesn’t get more direct than that,” Caroline de Guitaut, curator of the exhibition tells PEOPLE, adding: “Meghan was very engaged and very involved and quite rightly wanting it to look as good as it possibly can.”

The dazzling tiara once belonged to the Queen’s grandmother Queen Mary who had it made in 1932, although it features a detachable brooch of ten brilliant diamonds given to her on her own wedding day in 1893.

The heritage piece (which de Guitaut reveals is “quite light in weight”) is displayed alongside Meghan’s dress and 16-foot-long veil, both designed by Clare Waight Keller, artist director at the French fashion house Givenchy. Harry’s military uniform as well as the pageboy and bridesmaids outfits worn by Prince George and Princess Charlotte are also on display for the first time.

Worn with her hair up in a loose bun, Meghan said the tiara was the perfect finishing touch on the day.

“I think it was just perfect because it was so clean and simple and I think also, to that point an extension of what Clare and I had been trying to do with the dress, which was have something so incredibly timeless but still feel modern,” she reveals.