Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Making a Surprise Appearance Amid Their Summer Vacation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking a break from their summer vacation for a very public date night!

The newlyweds will step out next week for a London performance of the hit musical, Hamilton, Kensington Palace announced on Monday. The event on August 29 will raise funds for one of Harry’s longtime charities, Sentebale, which he set up alongside friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

The couple, who took in a performance of the hit show during a private date night around Valentine’s Day earlier this year, will be the guests of honor, alongside the show creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda. The trio will meet the cast and crew on the stage of London’s Victoria Palace Theatre.

Miranda, who has been in Wales recently, and the royal couple will also address the audience, Kensington Palace said.

Splash News

Tickets for the special performance range from $25 to $130 — plus a charity donation. Sentebale is set to receive thousands of dollars to help fund its work for children and young people affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 37, made another high profile visit on behalf of the charity when they attended its polo cup match on a scorching summer day at the Royal Berkshire Polo Club last month.

Harry’s friend, polo player Nacho Figueras, who is an ambassador for Sentebale, told PEOPLE that Harry and Meghan were “very, very happy.” He added, “She’s lovely, she’s wonderful. I’m very happy for her, for Harry.”

The palace also announced that Meghan will join Harry at one of the key nights for another important cause: An awards night for WellChild. On September 4, the charity, which works on behalf of seriously ill children and their families and caretakers, will celebrate the inspiring qualities of the young people and the dedication of those who “go the extra mile to keep children healthy and happy, including the outstanding health, social care and education professionals.”

Prince Harry at teh WellChild Awards in 2016 ANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP / Getty

It will be an important evening for the couple as Harry publicly introduces Meghan to the charity on an occasion in which the prince is regularly seen comforting — and giving his trademark hugs — to some of the families and young people he meets. Like Sentebale, WellChild was one of the charities invited to send beneficiaries and dignitaries to the couple’s May 19 wedding.

Two nights later, on Sept. 6, Meghan and Harry will attend 100 Days to Peace, a gala music evening marking the centenary of the end of World War I at Central Hall Westminster. The concert will support three charities which support military veterans facing mental health challenges: Help for Heroes, Combat Stress and the Royal Foundation’s campaign and mental health initiative, Heads Together.