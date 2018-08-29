Meghan Markle Steps Out in Daring Tuxedo Minidress for Hamilton Date Night with Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed out in London on Wednesday for a very public date night!

The newlyweds attended a special West End performance of the smash musical Hamilton to raise funds for one of Harry’s longtime charities, Sentebale, which he set up alongside his friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

Meghan wore a $595 black tuxedo minidress by Judith & Charles for the event. She paired the chic outfit with heels and had her hair swept into a bun.

The couple, who previously saw the hit show during a night out around Valentine’s Day earlier this year, were guests of honor, alongside Hamilton creator and Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. As well as seeing the show, the trio met the cast and crew on the stage of London’s Victoria Palace Theatre.

Tonight we have a special gala performance for @sentebale in the presence of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and author of #HamiltonLDN, @Lin_Manuel. Funds raised will go to support the mental health and well-being of children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho & Botswana pic.twitter.com/ZwVl7vJRxm — Hamilton West End (@HamiltonWestEnd) August 29, 2018

The outing marks the beginning of a busy back-to-work phase for the couple following summer break. On September 4, Meghan, 37, will join Harry, 33, for the annual awards night for his charity WellChild. The charity works on behalf of seriously ill children and their families and caretakers.

Two nights later, on September 6, the royal couple are slated to attend 100 Days to Peace, a gala evening of music marking the centenary of the end of World War I at Central Hall Westminster. The concert will benefit three charities that military veterans facing mental health challenges: Help for Heroes, Combat Stress and the Royal Foundation’s campaign on mental health, Heads Together.