Meghan told reporters that she was "always proud" of her husband

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Go Red Carpet Glam at Intrepid Museum in N.Y.C. to Honor Veterans

Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry at a special New York City event to honor veterans ahead of Veterans Day in the U.S. and Remembrance Day in the U.K.

The couple arrived at the Intrepid Museum on Wednesday night for the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala dressed to the nines: Harry sported a classic black suit and bow tie adorned with four medals and the cross for Knight Commander of Royal Victorian Order around his neck. Meghan wore a show-stopping red gown by Carolina Herrera with coordinating heels by Giuseppe Zanotti and her hair pulled back in an updo. Both adorned their outfits with a red poppy pin, the symbol used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war.

When a reporter on the red carpet asked Meghan if she was proud of Prince Harry, she turned and said, "I'm always proud of him."

Prince Harry, who served in the army for 10 years, presented the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards to five service members, veterans and military families living with the invisible wounds of war. The gala is raising money for the Intrepid's educational program for student and programs to support veterans.

They teamed up for the event with Jon Bon Jovi, who previously collaborated with Prince Harry to release a song for the Duke of Sussex's Invictus Games and received the 2021 Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award for his work as Chairman of the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation. iHeartMedia Chairman & CEO Bob Pittman received the 2021 Intrepid Salute Award, which honors outstanding business and philanthropic achievements.

The Intrepid Museum's Salute to Freedom gala recognizes extraordinary leadership and honors the brave men and women who serve in defense of our nation.

"We are so grateful to Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex for honoring and amplifying the stories of these heroes and helping to raise awareness for mental health support for our men and women in uniform," said Susan Marenoff-Zausner, president of the Intrepid Museum, in a press release.

Earlier this week, Meghan and Prince Harry had separate events from New York. The Duchess of Sussex joined The New York Times DealBook Online Summit on Tuesday, while Prince Harry took part in Wired magazine's RE:WIRED virtual summit.

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, previously traveled from their California home to New York City in September, where they appeared at Global Citizen Live in Central Park to speak up about the world's need for COVID-19 vaccine equity.

Last year, the parents of two marked Remembrance Day with a visit to the Los Angeles National Cemetery. The couple laid flowers that Meghan picked from their garden at the gravesites of two commonwealth soldiers, one who had served in the Royal Australian Air Force and one from the Royal Canadian Artillery.

"To all of those who have served, and are serving. Thank you," Harry signed a message with the wreath placed at an obelisk in the cemetery that features a plaque that's inscribed, "In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives in Defense of Their Country."

The royal family will mark Remembrance Day with a number of events this week, leading up to Remembrance Sunday on November 14. Queen Elizabeth, 95, has canceled several engagements after being hospitalized on October 20 and been told to rest by doctors. However, the palace previously announced that she plans to attend Sunday's service.