Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Friend Misan Harriman Wishes Prince Archie a Happy Birthday on Instagram

Misan Harriman has photographed monumental events for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including their 2021 pregnancy announcement

By
Published on May 6, 2023 11:59 AM
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friend Misan Harriman shared a sweet birthday message for Prince Archie.

On Saturday, the photographer, entrepreneur and social activist posted an image from the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan to mark Archie's 4th birthday. "Wishing you the happiest of birthdays Archie ❤️" he wrote in the caption.

The photo is from a tender scene in the first episode of the series when the Duchess of Sussex holds her son, who was a baby when the footage was filmed, as they look at a framed portrait of Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, on the wall of his nursery.

"Who's that?" Meghan asks, as Archie coos and touches the iconic black-and-white shot by Patrick Demarchelier. "Hi, Grandma. That's Grandma Diana."

Harriman also appeared in the Netflix docuseries and has been involved in monumental events for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, have turned to Harriman to capture important milestones before, from their 2021 pregnancy announcement to Princess Lilibet's first birthday photos in June 2022, which Harriman and his family were guests at.

Recently, Meghan supported her "dear friend" at his TED Talks event last month.

"His lens has photographed everything from events that have changed the world, invisible moments we all desperately needed to see, along with some of the planet's most recognizable faces," she said in her speech. "But this was not always his path, and you might be surprised to hear not who, but what, he credits for his success. I'm so thrilled to welcome to the stage, my dear friend, Misan Harriman."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Misan Harriman attends the British Vogue X Self-Portrait Summer Party
Mike Coppola/Getty Images; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Meghan stayed back home in California with Archie and 23-month-old Princess Lilibet to ring in her son's fourth birthday while Prince Harry attended his father's crowning ceremony.

"It's going to be a low-key party at home," a source previously told PEOPLE. "They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend."

Of course, Archie's little sister will also be part of the festivities.

"They are so sweet together. Archie loves Lili. He's such a sweet boy. When she's not around, he asks, 'Where's Lili?' " the source adds.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on November 10, 2021 in New York City
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, Prince Harry's father became King Charles — and as grandchildren of the monarch, Archie and Lili were afforded the titles of prince and princess.

"The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told PEOPLE. "This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."

