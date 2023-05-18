Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Friend Speaks Out Following Car Chase: 'They Have Babies at Home'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously tapped Misan Harriman to photograph some of their most intimate family moments, from Meghan's 2021 pregnancy announcement to Princess Lilibet's 1st birthday photos

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 01:24 PM
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan,Misan Harriman
Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Images;Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

Misan Harriman is sharing support for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after paparazzi chased their car in New York City.

"They need to be protected, this is unacceptable and terrifying, they have babies at home….. sigh," Harriman tweeted on Wednesday, referencing the couple's children Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 23 months. The message accompanied a retweeted video of New York City's Mayor Eric Adams briefly speaking about the incident during an unrelated public safety announcement earlier that day.

"It's clear that the press, paparazzis, they want to get the right shot, they want to get the right story, but public safety must always be at the forefront," Adams said in the clip from Sky News.

"The briefing I received, two of our officers could have been injured. New York City is different from a small town somewhere. You shouldn't be speeding anywhere, but this is a densely populated city and I think all of us… I don't think there's many of us who don't recall how his mom died and it would be horrific to lose innocent bystanders during a chase like this, and something to have happened to them as well, so I think we have to be extremely responsible," the mayor shared, referencing Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana. The late Princess of Wales died in a 1997 car crash in Paris that also involved photographers pursuing her vehicle.

On Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told PEOPLE that Prince Harry, Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" while being pursued by "a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" in the city on Tuesday night. The trio was attending the Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan where Meghan, 41, was honored — and she brought along her husband, 38, and mother, 66, as her surprise guests to the event.

"Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," the spokesperson said in a statement. "While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."

Meghan Markle at Women of Vision Awards
Doria Ragland, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Kevin Mazur/Getty

On Wednesday, the NYPD released a statement to PEOPLE confirming that authorities assisted Prince Harry and Meghan's security team, saying their travel was made "challenging" by paparazzi.

"The NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," the statement said. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."

Harriman, a photographer, entrepreneur, social activist and friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shared a congratulatory message for Meghan on social media earlier Tuesday evening.

"Congratulations M," he tweeted with a string of heart emojis, posting photos of Meghan with Harry, Doria, Gloria Steinem, the founding president of the Ms. Foundation for Women, and Teresa Younger, the current CEO.

Harriman and Meghan have celebrated each other's professional milestones in the past. The Duchess of Sussex recently made a surprise virtual appearance to introduce her friend before he gave a TED Talk.

"Our next speaker has an unmatched eye for a good photograph. I've experienced his talent firsthand as he's captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family, and I know there are many others who share in this experience," Meghan began the tribute in April.

"His lens has photographed everything from events that have changed the world, invisible moments we all desperately needed to see, along with some of the planet's most recognizable faces," she continued. "But this was not always his path, and you might be surprised to hear not who, but what, he credits for his success. I'm so thrilled to welcome to the stage, my dear friend, Misan Harriman."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Harriman, who took some of the most circulated photos of the Black Lives Matter movement and serves as chair of the Southbank Centre in London, has also captured some of Harry and Meghan's most intimate family moments. The photographer snapped the couple's 2021 pregnancy announcement and Princess Lilibet's 1st birthday photos in June 2022. Harriman and his family were guests at Lili's Frogmore Cottage birthday party, and he later appeared in the Harry & Meghan docuseries, which debuted on Netflix in December.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave The Ziegfeld Theatre on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Witnesses Speak Out After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Near Catastrophic' Car Chase
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Doria Ragland and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are seen arriving to the "Woman Of Vision Awards" on May 16, 2023 in New York City
Every Photo from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Night at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards Ceremony
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022
NYPD Says 'Numerous Photographers' Made Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Transport 'Challenging'
Meghan Markle at Women of Vision Awards
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Car Chase in New York City: Everything to Know
Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle, Princess Diana
How Meghan Markle Honored Princess Diana and Mom Doria Ragland After Mother's Day
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,
Buckingham Palace Shares No Comment on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New York City Car Chase
Meghan Markle at Women of Vision Awards
N.Y.C. Mayor Slams Paparazzi After 'Near Catastrophic Car Chase' Involving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry nyc
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Involved in 'Near Catastrophic Car Chase' by Paparazzi in New York City
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Alexi Lubomirski First Thought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Photo Commission Was a Prank (Exclusive)
Meghan Markle at Women of Vision Awards
Meghan Markle Wears Strapless Gold Dress to Accept Award Alongside Prince Harry and Mom Doria
Doria Ragland, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York City
Meghan Markle Steps Out in New York City to Accept Award with Surprise Guests Prince Harry and Mom Doria
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) looks on as (L-R) Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales toast marshmallows as they take part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023, where the family joined volunteers helping to renovate and improve the building. - People across Britain were on Monday asked to do their duty as the celebrations for King Charles III's coronation drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.
Kate Middleton Explains How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Are All Different (Exclusive)
Hannah Jones, Kate Middleton, Price William
Prince William Is 'Very Excited' to Take Earthshot Prize Awards to Asia, CEO Says (Exclusive)
THE VIEW- 3/8/23 - Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York is a guest on The View on Wednesday, March 3, 2023. The View airs Monday-Friday, 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. (Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images) SARAH FERGUSON
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York Reveals New Gig — Spilling the 'Tea'
Prince Harry and Meghan Visit Teen. https://archewell.com/news/mental-health-awareness-month/. credit is Matt Sayles for The Archelwell Foundation
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Visit Teens to Talk Social Media Pressures for Mental Health Awareness Month
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrive for the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, Massachusetts, December 2, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince William's Earthshot Prize Announces Next Awards Ceremony Location — in Singapore!