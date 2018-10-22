Meghan Markle Steps Out in Polka Dot Dress on Fraser Island as Prince Harry Goes Solo on Outings

After kicking off the Invictus Games in Sydney over the weekend, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry traveled to Australia’s Fraser Island on Monday morning, local time.

Meghan, who recently announced her pregnancy, wore a burgundy and white polka dot dress with a tie at the waist from & Other Stories and brown saddle flat sandals from Sarah Flint. She pulled her hair back into a ponytail.

The royal couple stepped off the plane together holding hands as Meghan went into one car and Harry went into another. Prince Harry then boarded a barge to take him to his first few engagements of the day, while Meghan hopped on a boat from Hervey Bay Eco Marine Tours to take her to another area of the island. Meghan will likely rejoin Harry for a meet and greet with locals at the end of the day.

Meghan was all smiles as she arrived at the marina in Hervey Bay and waved to a group of locals who stopped to greet her on the dock.

Over the weekend, the palace announced that Meghan, who is expecting her first child in the spring, will be cutting back her busy tour schedule for a few days to rest while Harry embarks on certain engagements solo.

After her pregnancy announcement, a royal source told PEOPLE Meghan had had her 12-week ultrasound and was “feeling well.”

Since touching down Down Under, Meghan and Harry have kept a full calendar at a busy pace, opening the Anzac Memorial for fallen veterans, opening the Invictus Games, stepping out on Bondi Beach and even receiving their “first baby gift.”

“Thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days,” Harry said in his speech at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games. “I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all.”

Located about 800 miles from Sydney, Fraser Island, also known as K’gari, by the locals, is the largest sand island in the world, and has a total of 206,970 acres of protected forest.

During his first engagement of the day, Harry was met by the Traditional Owners of the island, known as the Butchulla people and the Premier of Queensland. He then took part in a traditional Welcome to Country Smoking Ceremony and unveiled a plaque for the dedication of the Forests of K’gari to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy (a unique network of forest conservation initiatives, which involves all 53 countries of the Commonwealth).

Harry will then visit one of Fraser Island’s iconic lakes to meet with local elders and national park rangers to learn about the island’s natural beauty, rich history, biodiversity and cultural significance.

He will then travel to the beach to learn about the history of the island’s logging trade, as well as its use as a training base for the Australian Z Special Unit during World War II.

Next, he’ll travel to Kingfisher Bay by boat, where the visit will conclude with a walk along the picturesque Kingfisher Bay Jetty.

On Tuesday, their 16-day whirlwind tour will take Harry and Meghan to Fiji.