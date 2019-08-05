Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Only Following 15 Instagram Accounts for a Very Special Reason

Every month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shine a spotlight on a different group of inspiring charities. For the month of August, they asked the public for suggestions on grassroots organizations making a difference in the world.

On Monday, the royal couple revealed on their Instagram the 15 people, organizations and causes that made the final cut. The global selection includes Beyond Blue, an Australian mental health support group, Lion Guardians, a lion conservation initiative in Kenya, Free Wheelchair Mission, a California-based wheelchair provision group and Tiny Tickers, a British charity caring for babies with serious heart conditions.

Following Meghan’s guest-editing stint at British Vogue for their September issue, which was entitled “Force for Change,” the couple asked their 9.3 million Instagram followers to come forward with their ideas. “We want to know who YOUR Force for Change is,” they wrote, adding: “the organisation doing amazing work that we should all be following, an account that inspires you to be and do better.”

One of the 15 organizations chosen is Rafiki Mwema, a Kenyan charity helping children who have been victims of sexual abuse. The charity couldn’t contain their joy at being included in the royal edit, commenting alongside the announcement: “We are actually in complete shock that you have chosen us!! THANK YOU for shining the light on the smaller orgs who would not have a chance without your help!”

Another charity, Art of Hope who provide trauma and PTSD support to Syrian refugees using art therapy also commented: “We are so honored to be featured. Thank you to the entire royal family for their support toward mental health.”

For the month of July, the couple shined a light on environmental causes, featuring the 16-year-old climate and environmentalist activist Greta Thunberg, renowned ethologist Dr. Jane Goodall and wildlife conservationists such as Elephants Without Borders.

In June, they put the spotlight on the LGBTQ+ community to honor Pride Month. They included photos of Harry’s late mother Princess Diana and featured accounts such as The Trevor Project, Stonewall UK, SAGE and artist Ruben Guadalupe Marquez. In May, they launched the concept with mental health as their focus.

In a message of thanks for all those who contributed their ideas, the couple wrote: “Thank you for being part of this collective conversation with us; we hope everyone has enjoyed discovering many of these accounts and engaging with each other on how we can all be Forces For Change.”