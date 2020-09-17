Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Make First Prime-Time TV Appearance
The couple will appear in a TV event celebrating TIME magazine's annual list of the world's most influential people
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just announced a major television appearance.
They will appear in the first-ever primetime TV event celebrating TIME magazine's annual list of the world’s most influential people, airing on ABC on September 22.
Other stars appearing on the television show that will announce this year's honorees include Trevor Noah, Sandra Oh, Kumail Nanjiani and John Legend. There will also be performances by Halsey, Jennifer Hudson and The Weeknd.
"In a year in which we are unfortunately unable to convene the TIME100 community together in person, we are excited to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of the members of this year's list with a brand-new experience on ABC that will allow more people to participate than ever before," TIME studios president Ian Orefice said in a statement to E! News.
There was confusion surrounding whether the couple had opted not to use their royal titles based on an ABC promo clip for the show that refers to them only as "Meghan and Harry." Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, retained their titles when they stepped down as senior members of the royal family in March but they sometimes opt to go by "Meghan and Harry."
At his first event after announcement their royal exit, a Travalyst conference in Edinburgh, Scotland this past February, Prince Harry asked people to "just call me Harry."
And after relocating to Los Angeles, the couple simply went by their first names during a visit to Homeboy Industries, a community social justice organization working to improve the lives of formerly incarcerated and previously gang-involved people in L.A.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were just 'Harry and Meghan' to the homies," said Father Greg Boyle, the group's founder. "They rolled up their sleeves and deeply engaged with our workers in the bakery and café. It was immediate kinship and heartening in its mutuality."
Meghan and Prince Harry moved to Los Angeles with 1-year-old son Archie in March after stepping down from their senior royal roles. They recently bought a home in Santa Barbara, about 95 miles north of L.A. Now, the couple are starting their behind-the-scenes careers in the TV industry after signing a multi-year deal with Netflix.
They said in a statement when the deal was announced: "Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection. Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope."
They added, "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."