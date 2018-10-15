Meghan Markle (in 'Blessed' Dress!) and Harry Step Out for First Time Since Announcing Pregnancy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made their first public appearance as parents-to-be!

After the newlyweds announced they are expecting their first child this spring, on Monday morning, they stepped out as part of their first royal tour in Sydney.

Meghan was glowing in a fitted white sleeveless dress by Australian designer Karen Gee. Aptly named the "Blessed" dress, it features a simple, structured fit designed to contour the body for a sleek silhouette and retails for $1,800. She paired the look with suede pumps.

This isn’t the first time Meghan has found the perfect ensemble to wear for a major milestone moment. When she and Harry made their official debut as a couple last September during the Invictus Games in Toronto, she wore a white-collared shirt dubbed the “Husband Shirt” from her designer friend Misha Nonoo‘s collection, hinting at her future royal engagement.

The couple attended a welcome reception at Admiralty House by the Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove, who gifted the couple with their first official baby gift: a fluffy stuffed kangaroo (complete with a baby joey!) and fleece Ugg booties.

“That’s so cute, it’s our first baby gift,” Meghan said.

Next, they’ll head to the Taronga Zoo, where Prince William and Kate Middleton visited with George in 2014.

Harry and Meghan will meet two koalas and their joeys — all part of the institution’s breeding program. They will also meet conservation scientists who are working on efforts to reduce illegal wildlife trafficking.

Next up, Meghan and Harry will take a spectacular journey across Sydney Harbour to the Sydney Opera House, where they will be entertained with a rehearsal of Spirit 2018 by the Bangarra Dance Theatre, an acclaimed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander modern dance company.

Announcing the exciting baby news on Monday, Kensington Palace said in a statement, “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Harry’s brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are “delighted” for the couple, the palace says.

Harry and Meghan’s royal baby will join several little cousins around the palace. Will and Kate are the proud parents of Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 6-month-old Prince Louis.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have also expressed their joy over the news. Senior members of the royal family who were in attendance at Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding on Friday were able to congratulate the couple in person.

In a statement released by Kensington Palace on Monday, Meghan’s mother, Doria, 62, shared her reaction to the exciting news.

“Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild,” the statement read.