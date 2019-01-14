Every Photo You Need to See of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's First Joint Outing of 2019

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first joint outing of 2019 is in the books! The duo headed to the town of Birkenhead on Monday, making several stops – and dropping lots of hints about their baby on the way! – during their visit.

More
placeholder
Stephanie Petit
January 14, 2019 12:51 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/">Meghan Markle</a>&nbsp;and&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry">Prince Harry</a>&nbsp;arrived hand-in-hand to the town of Birkenhead, Merseyside, where they met with a number of local organizations that support groups in the community.</p>
pinterest

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived hand-in-hand to the town of Birkenhead, Merseyside, where they met with a number of local organizations that support groups in the community.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Meghan&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/why-meghan-markle-wears-dark-colors/">traded her usually dark attire</a>&nbsp;for not one, but two bold color choices.</p>
pinterest

Meghan traded her usually dark attire for not one, but two bold color choices.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
<p>She wore a purple&nbsp;Babaton by Aritizia dress under a red coat by&nbsp;Sentaler, worn with a belt tied just over her growing baby bump.&nbsp;Meghan completed the look with <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=504092.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=23605&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fnouveau-suede-pumps-stuart-weitzman%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1510381701.htm&#038;u1=PEO%2CEveryPhotoYouNeedtoSeeofMeghanMarkleandPrinceHarry%27sFirstJointOutingof2019%2Cstephpetit%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6819617%2C201901%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.shopbop.com/nouveau-suede-pumps-stuart-weitzman/vp/v=1/1510381701.htm" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.shopbop.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Stuart Weitzman Nouveau Suede Pumps in red" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.shopbop.com/nouveau-suede-pumps-stuart-weitzman/vp/v=1/1510381701.htm" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Stuart Weitzman Nouveau Suede Pumps in red</a>, a brown purse and her hair pulled back into her signature low bun.</p>
pinterest

She wore a purple Babaton by Aritizia dress under a red coat by Sentaler, worn with a belt tied just over her growing baby bump. Meghan completed the look with Stuart Weitzman Nouveau Suede Pumps in red, a brown purse and her hair pulled back into her signature low bun.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
<p>First, the royal parents-to-be headed to Hamilton Square to unveil a plaque for a new sculpture marking the&nbsp;100th anniversary of celebrated poet and soldier Wilfred Owen&rsquo;s death.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

First, the royal parents-to-be headed to Hamilton Square to unveil a plaque for a new sculpture marking the 100th anniversary of celebrated poet and soldier Wilfred Owen’s death. 

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Harry put his hands on the statue as Meghan looked on.</p>
pinterest

Harry put his hands on the statue as Meghan looked on.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
<p>The royal parents-to-be were affectionate during the outing, with Harry sweetly placing his hand on Meghan&#8217;s back.</p>
pinterest

The royal parents-to-be were affectionate during the outing, with Harry sweetly placing his hand on Meghan’s back.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
<p>During a public meet and greet, Meghan revealed to members of the crowd that she was about <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-due-date-first-child-prince-harry/">six months along in her pregnancy</a>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

During a public meet and greet, Meghan revealed to members of the crowd that she was about six months along in her pregnancy

PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Jo Richards was lucky to meet Meghan in Chester, during Meghan&rsquo;s first solo outing with the Queen, and again in Birkenhead.</p> <p>&#8220;I explained to Meghan I&#8217;d seen her in Chester and she remembered,&#8221; Richards tells PEOPLE. &#8220;She said &#8216;I&#8217;ve changed since you saw me last.&#8217; &#8220;</p>
pinterest

Jo Richards was lucky to meet Meghan in Chester, during Meghan’s first solo outing with the Queen, and again in Birkenhead.

“I explained to Meghan I’d seen her in Chester and she remembered,” Richards tells PEOPLE. “She said ‘I’ve changed since you saw me last.’ “

PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Richards&#8217; friend Jean Elliott told the Duchess she thought she was having a girl.</p> <p>&#8220;Meghan said there are &#8216;strong opinions about that, but it&#8217;s a 50/50 split!&#8217; &#8221; says Elliott.</p>
pinterest

Richards’ friend Jean Elliott told the Duchess she thought she was having a girl.

“Meghan said there are ‘strong opinions about that, but it’s a 50/50 split!’ ” says Elliott.

PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Rebecca Blundell, who was in Hamilton Square with daughters Lily, 6, and Lottie, 2, says Harry asked how to spell Lily&#8217;s name.</p> <p>&#8220;Meghan came up straight after and said that he&#8217;s going to be a fantastic dad,&#8221; Blundell shares.</p>
pinterest

Rebecca Blundell, who was in Hamilton Square with daughters Lily, 6, and Lottie, 2, says Harry asked how to spell Lily’s name.

“Meghan came up straight after and said that he’s going to be a fantastic dad,” Blundell shares.

SplashNews.com
<p>In addition, she also responded to a young fan who asked whether she was having a boy or a girl.</p> <p>Kitty Dudley, 9, said, &#8220;Meghan came up to me and asked me how old I was and where I went to school. I could see her bump and I asked if she was having a boy or a girl and she said, &#8216;We don&#8217;t know whether it&#8217;s a boy or girl, we are keeping it as a surprise.&#8217; &#8220;</p>
pinterest

In addition, she also responded to a young fan who asked whether she was having a boy or a girl.

Kitty Dudley, 9, said, “Meghan came up to me and asked me how old I was and where I went to school. I could see her bump and I asked if she was having a boy or a girl and she said, ‘We don’t know whether it’s a boy or girl, we are keeping it as a surprise.’ “

PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Next up,&nbsp;Meghan and Harry then helped officially open the new location of Number 7, a Feeding Birkenhead citizen&rsquo;s supermarket and community café.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

Next up, Meghan and Harry then helped officially open the new location of Number 7, a Feeding Birkenhead citizen’s supermarket and community café. 

REX/Shutterstock
<p>Feeding Birkenhead is a coalition of churches, food banks, community groups and other organizations working together to eliminate hunger in Birkenhead.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

Feeding Birkenhead is a coalition of churches, food banks, community groups and other organizations working together to eliminate hunger in Birkenhead. 

ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP/Getty Images
<p>The royal couple met a number of the supermarket&rsquo;s staff and members, learning more about how Number 7 helps to build the community&rsquo;s resilience against hunger.</p>
pinterest

The royal couple met a number of the supermarket’s staff and members, learning more about how Number 7 helps to build the community’s resilience against hunger.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Meghan passed on coffee due to her pregnancy, instead having a mint tea and lemon cake she said was &#8220;delicious.&#8221;</p>
pinterest

Meghan passed on coffee due to her pregnancy, instead having a mint tea and lemon cake she said was “delicious.”

ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP/Getty Images
<p>The Duchess of Sussex also presented fellow mom-to-be Angela Midgley with a Moses basket.</p>
pinterest

The Duchess of Sussex also presented fellow mom-to-be Angela Midgley with a Moses basket.

Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool /Getty Images
<p>They unveiled a plaque officially marking the supermarket and cafe&#8217;s opening.</p>
pinterest

They unveiled a plaque officially marking the supermarket and cafe’s opening.

Anthony Devlin/WPA Pool /Getty
<p>Their final stop of the visit was&nbsp;<a href="https://www.tomorrowswomen.org.uk/">Tomorrow&#8217;s Women Wirral</a>, an organization established in 2011 to support women upon their release from prison. It has since expanded to offer an extensive range of training courses for more than 6,000 local women, including support groups around mental health issues, domestic abuse and addiction.</p>
pinterest

Their final stop of the visit was Tomorrow’s Women Wirral, an organization established in 2011 to support women upon their release from prison. It has since expanded to offer an extensive range of training courses for more than 6,000 local women, including support groups around mental health issues, domestic abuse and addiction.

CHARLOTTE GRAHAM/AFP/Getty
<p>Sharna Kennedy, communications officer at Tomorrow&#8217;s Women Wirral, tells PEOPLE that the royal couple were given &#8220;real insight&#8221; into what a day at the organization is like and heard directly from the women to hear their personal stories.</p>
pinterest

Sharna Kennedy, communications officer at Tomorrow’s Women Wirral, tells PEOPLE that the royal couple were given “real insight” into what a day at the organization is like and heard directly from the women to hear their personal stories.

CHARLOTTE GRAHAM/AFP/Getty
<p>&#8220;Meghan has said in the past that &#8216;women don&#8217;t need to find a voice, they need to feel empowered to use it and they need people to listen.&#8217; By this visit we will raise the profile for people to listen,&#8221; says Kennedy.</p>
pinterest

“Meghan has said in the past that ‘women don’t need to find a voice, they need to feel empowered to use it and they need people to listen.’ By this visit we will raise the profile for people to listen,” says Kennedy.

DANNY LAWSON/AFP/Getty
<p>Meghan and Harry also watched a dance troupe perform at the Hive, Wirral Youth Zone.</p>
pinterest

Meghan and Harry also watched a dance troupe perform at the Hive, Wirral Youth Zone.

DANNY LAWSON/AFP/Getty
<p>The Duchess said in an impromptu speech, &#8220;We all know how important it is for me, women supporting each other.&#8221;</p>
pinterest

The Duchess said in an impromptu speech, “We all know how important it is for me, women supporting each other.”

Danny Lawson/WPA Pool/Getty
<p>When Meghan finished speaking, she gestured towards the plaque and prompted Harry to do the unveiling by saying, &#8220;If you don&rsquo;t mind,&#8221; drawing laughs.</p>
pinterest

When Meghan finished speaking, she gestured towards the plaque and prompted Harry to do the unveiling by saying, “If you don’t mind,” drawing laughs.

Danny Lawson/WPA Pool/Getty
pinterest
CHARLOTTE GRAHAM/AFP/Getty
1 of 25

Advertisement
1 of 24 Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived hand-in-hand to the town of Birkenhead, Merseyside, where they met with a number of local organizations that support groups in the community.

Advertisement
2 of 24 Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan traded her usually dark attire for not one, but two bold color choices.

3 of 24 Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

She wore a purple Babaton by Aritizia dress under a red coat by Sentaler, worn with a belt tied just over her growing baby bump. Meghan completed the look with Stuart Weitzman Nouveau Suede Pumps in red, a brown purse and her hair pulled back into her signature low bun.

Advertisement
4 of 24 Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

First, the royal parents-to-be headed to Hamilton Square to unveil a plaque for a new sculpture marking the 100th anniversary of celebrated poet and soldier Wilfred Owen’s death. 

Advertisement
5 of 24 Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Harry put his hands on the statue as Meghan looked on.

Advertisement
6 of 24 Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The royal parents-to-be were affectionate during the outing, with Harry sweetly placing his hand on Meghan’s back.

Advertisement
7 of 24 PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

During a public meet and greet, Meghan revealed to members of the crowd that she was about six months along in her pregnancy

Advertisement
8 of 24 PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Jo Richards was lucky to meet Meghan in Chester, during Meghan’s first solo outing with the Queen, and again in Birkenhead.

“I explained to Meghan I’d seen her in Chester and she remembered,” Richards tells PEOPLE. “She said ‘I’ve changed since you saw me last.’ “

Advertisement
9 of 24 PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Richards’ friend Jean Elliott told the Duchess she thought she was having a girl.

“Meghan said there are ‘strong opinions about that, but it’s a 50/50 split!’ ” says Elliott.

Advertisement
10 of 24 SplashNews.com

Rebecca Blundell, who was in Hamilton Square with daughters Lily, 6, and Lottie, 2, says Harry asked how to spell Lily’s name.

“Meghan came up straight after and said that he’s going to be a fantastic dad,” Blundell shares.

Advertisement
11 of 24 PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

In addition, she also responded to a young fan who asked whether she was having a boy or a girl.

Kitty Dudley, 9, said, “Meghan came up to me and asked me how old I was and where I went to school. I could see her bump and I asked if she was having a boy or a girl and she said, ‘We don’t know whether it’s a boy or girl, we are keeping it as a surprise.’ “

Advertisement
12 of 24 REX/Shutterstock

Next up, Meghan and Harry then helped officially open the new location of Number 7, a Feeding Birkenhead citizen’s supermarket and community café. 

Advertisement
13 of 24 ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP/Getty Images

Feeding Birkenhead is a coalition of churches, food banks, community groups and other organizations working together to eliminate hunger in Birkenhead. 

Advertisement
14 of 24 ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP/Getty Images

The royal couple met a number of the supermarket’s staff and members, learning more about how Number 7 helps to build the community’s resilience against hunger.

Advertisement
15 of 24 ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan passed on coffee due to her pregnancy, instead having a mint tea and lemon cake she said was “delicious.”

Advertisement
16 of 24 Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool /Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex also presented fellow mom-to-be Angela Midgley with a Moses basket.

Advertisement
17 of 24 Anthony Devlin/WPA Pool /Getty

They unveiled a plaque officially marking the supermarket and cafe’s opening.

Advertisement
18 of 24 CHARLOTTE GRAHAM/AFP/Getty

Their final stop of the visit was Tomorrow’s Women Wirral, an organization established in 2011 to support women upon their release from prison. It has since expanded to offer an extensive range of training courses for more than 6,000 local women, including support groups around mental health issues, domestic abuse and addiction.

Advertisement
19 of 24 CHARLOTTE GRAHAM/AFP/Getty

Sharna Kennedy, communications officer at Tomorrow’s Women Wirral, tells PEOPLE that the royal couple were given “real insight” into what a day at the organization is like and heard directly from the women to hear their personal stories.

Advertisement
20 of 24 DANNY LAWSON/AFP/Getty

“Meghan has said in the past that ‘women don’t need to find a voice, they need to feel empowered to use it and they need people to listen.’ By this visit we will raise the profile for people to listen,” says Kennedy.

Advertisement
21 of 24 DANNY LAWSON/AFP/Getty

Meghan and Harry also watched a dance troupe perform at the Hive, Wirral Youth Zone.

Advertisement
22 of 24 Danny Lawson/WPA Pool/Getty

The Duchess said in an impromptu speech, “We all know how important it is for me, women supporting each other.”

Advertisement
23 of 24 Danny Lawson/WPA Pool/Getty

When Meghan finished speaking, she gestured towards the plaque and prompted Harry to do the unveiling by saying, “If you don’t mind,” drawing laughs.

Advertisement
24 of 24 CHARLOTTE GRAHAM/AFP/Getty

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.