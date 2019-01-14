Every Photo You Need to See of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's First Joint Outing of 2019
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first joint outing of 2019 is in the books! The duo headed to the town of Birkenhead on Monday, making several stops – and dropping lots of hints about their baby on the way! – during their visit.
She wore a purple Babaton by Aritizia dress under a red coat by Sentaler, worn with a belt tied just over her growing baby bump. Meghan completed the look with Stuart Weitzman Nouveau Suede Pumps in red, a brown purse and her hair pulled back into her signature low bun.
First, the royal parents-to-be headed to Hamilton Square to unveil a plaque for a new sculpture marking the 100th anniversary of celebrated poet and soldier Wilfred Owen’s death.
Harry put his hands on the statue as Meghan looked on.
The royal parents-to-be were affectionate during the outing, with Harry sweetly placing his hand on Meghan’s back.
Jo Richards was lucky to meet Meghan in Chester, during Meghan’s first solo outing with the Queen, and again in Birkenhead.
“I explained to Meghan I’d seen her in Chester and she remembered,” Richards tells PEOPLE. “She said ‘I’ve changed since you saw me last.’ “
Richards’ friend Jean Elliott told the Duchess she thought she was having a girl.
“Meghan said there are ‘strong opinions about that, but it’s a 50/50 split!’ ” says Elliott.
Rebecca Blundell, who was in Hamilton Square with daughters Lily, 6, and Lottie, 2, says Harry asked how to spell Lily’s name.
“Meghan came up straight after and said that he’s going to be a fantastic dad,” Blundell shares.
In addition, she also responded to a young fan who asked whether she was having a boy or a girl.
Kitty Dudley, 9, said, “Meghan came up to me and asked me how old I was and where I went to school. I could see her bump and I asked if she was having a boy or a girl and she said, ‘We don’t know whether it’s a boy or girl, we are keeping it as a surprise.’ “
Next up, Meghan and Harry then helped officially open the new location of Number 7, a Feeding Birkenhead citizen’s supermarket and community café.
Feeding Birkenhead is a coalition of churches, food banks, community groups and other organizations working together to eliminate hunger in Birkenhead.
The royal couple met a number of the supermarket’s staff and members, learning more about how Number 7 helps to build the community’s resilience against hunger.
Meghan passed on coffee due to her pregnancy, instead having a mint tea and lemon cake she said was “delicious.”
The Duchess of Sussex also presented fellow mom-to-be Angela Midgley with a Moses basket.
They unveiled a plaque officially marking the supermarket and cafe’s opening.
Their final stop of the visit was Tomorrow’s Women Wirral, an organization established in 2011 to support women upon their release from prison. It has since expanded to offer an extensive range of training courses for more than 6,000 local women, including support groups around mental health issues, domestic abuse and addiction.
Sharna Kennedy, communications officer at Tomorrow’s Women Wirral, tells PEOPLE that the royal couple were given “real insight” into what a day at the organization is like and heard directly from the women to hear their personal stories.
“Meghan has said in the past that ‘women don’t need to find a voice, they need to feel empowered to use it and they need people to listen.’ By this visit we will raise the profile for people to listen,” says Kennedy.
Meghan and Harry also watched a dance troupe perform at the Hive, Wirral Youth Zone.
The Duchess said in an impromptu speech, “We all know how important it is for me, women supporting each other.”
When Meghan finished speaking, she gestured towards the plaque and prompted Harry to do the unveiling by saying, “If you don’t mind,” drawing laughs.
