Look Back on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's First Interview — Before Their Sit-Down with Oprah!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, from engaged couple to soon-to-be parents of two!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will chat with TV legend Oprah Winfrey for a 90-minute primetime special airing Sunday, March 7 on CBS. The show will mark the first time the couple has had a sit-down interview since they announced their engagement in Nov. 2017 — and their first time speaking out since sharing the news that they will soon welcome their second child.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," CBS said in a statement. "Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

Ahead of their upcoming interview, here's a look back at the best moments from their 2017 engagement interview, when they shared a glimpse into their relationship, from how Harry proposed to Meghan meeting Queen Elizabeth for the first time.

Their Early Relationship

Meghan and Prince Harry shared that they were set up by a mutual friend and went on two memorable dates in London in July 2016.

"And then it was I think about three, maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana," Harry shared. "And we — we camped out with each other under the stars, we spent — she came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic."

The Proposal

In Nov. 2017, Prince Harry proposed at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace — where the couple was living at the time — as they were having "a standard, typical night for us," Harry said.

Meghan added that it was a "cozy night" they spent roasting a chicken for dinner.

"Just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic," Meghan said. "He got on one knee."

Image zoom Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty

Image zoom Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty

The Ring

Meghan and Harry shared the details of her engagement ring, which featured three diamonds on a yellow gold band that Harry helped designed.

"The main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewelry collection to make sure that she's with us on this on this crazy journey together," Harry said.

Meeting the Queen

Meghan revealed that she had met Prince Harry's grandmother "a couple of times."

"It's incredible, I think, you know, a) to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honor and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother, all of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her," Meghan said. "And we've had a really – she's – she's an incredible woman."

The monarch's beloved dogs quickly approved of Harry's wife-to-be.

"I've spent the last 33 years being barked at; this one walks in, absolutely nothing…" Harry joked.

Image zoom Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty

And Meeting the Rest of the Royal Family

Prince Harry said he had been excited to introduce Meghan to the rest of his family, including brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who they said have been "wonderful."

"The family together have been absolutely, you know, a solid support and my grandparents as well have been — have been wonderful throughout this whole process and they've known for quite some time. So how they — how they haven't told anybody is, is again a miracle in itself," Harry said. "But now the whole family have come together and have been a huge amount of support."

What Princess Diana Would Have Thought

When the interviewer brought up Prince Harry's late mother, he had no doubt that Princess Diana and Meghan would be "thick as thieves, without question."

"I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends – best friends with Meghan," he said. "You know it is days like – days like today when – when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news. But you know with the ring and with everything else that's going on I'm sure she's …"

Meghan chimed in, "She's with us."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie | Credit: Henk Kruger/AP/Shutterstock

They Talked About Children