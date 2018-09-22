Meghan Markle Reveals the Secret Way Her Wedding Veil Honored Her First Date with Prince Harry

It doesn’t get more romantic than this.

In a sneak peek from the upcoming HBO documentary Queen of the World, Meghan Markle opens up about the secret tribute to her first date with Prince Harry hidden within her spectacular 16-foot wedding veil.

While getting a chance to see her dress for the first time after tying the knot in May, Meghan, 37, reveals the special significance behind a “piece of blue fabric” stitched inside.

“Somewhere in here there’s a piece of blue fabric that’s stitched inside — it was my something blue,” Meghan remarks while inspecting the veil in the video above.

Sweetly, she adds, “It’s fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Of course, the cathedral-length veil also represented a special connection to the Commonwealth.

The bride’s headpiece, made from silk tulle, featured a trim of hand-embroidered flowers from each of the 53 counties in the Commonwealth, the family of nations linked to the U.K., in threads and organza.

“I’m really over the moon to find out that I would make this choice for our day together,” Meghan says in another clip. “And I think the other members of the family had a similar reaction and just appreciation for the fact that we understand how important this is for us and the role that we play, and the work that we’re going to continue to do within the Commonwealth countries.”

Meghan adds: “It was good news all around, I think, so I hope people like it as much as I liked helping to create it.”

Designer Clare Waight Keller previously told PEOPLE that the idea came to her after several conversations with Meghan about what “story” she wanted to tell with the celebration.

Meghan Markle REX/Shutterstock

“There was a conversation early on about the story that we were going to tell through this wedding,” she said. “Part of what I wanted to do was talk to her about what type of stories they could be. The fact that her and Prince Harry will be working a lot in the Commonwealth was something that I thought was really intriguing and could be something built on to be part of the day.”

“We had different conversations back and forth and I came up with the idea of maybe representing each of the countries, the 53 countries of the Commonwealth, through their flora and fauna,” she added. “We both loved the story of that. It also meant that single one of those countries also journeyed up the aisle with her. It was a really poetic moment.”

The documentary features members of the royal family speaking about Queen Elizabeth and the Commonwealth — and it will air just before Harry and Meghan head to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga on their first official tour of Commonwealth nations.

A palace source previously told PEOPLE that Meghan takes part in “a conversation, a stand-up chat” for the film. The series will also feature appearances from Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William.

Queen of the World premieres Monday, Oct. 1 on HBO at 8 p.m.