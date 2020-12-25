"They both love Christmas and have been decorating with Archie," a source told PEOPLE.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Celebrate Their First Christmas in America with Archie

It's Christmas in California for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their 1-year-old son Archie, are celebrating their first Christmas in their new Montecito home on Friday. They'll likely be joined by Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, who lives in Los Angeles.

"They both love Christmas and have been decorating with Archie," a source told PEOPLE.

Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, set out earlier this month to find the perfect Christmas tree. During their low-key trip to the unnamed tree barn, the couple seemed to go mostly undetected except for one little boy who mistakenly approached Harry, thinking he worked there!

On Wednesday, the couple shared their new Christmas card, which is a festive illustration of a photo taken by Meghan's mom in Meghan and Harry's backyard. Archie (and his red hair!) stars front and center in the adorable card alongside his parents and the family dogs.

This year marks their first time the family of three is celebrating the holidays in America — and Meghan has prioritized making it memorable for Harry.

"It's Harry's second Christmas away from England, and Meghan wants to make sure it's special for everyone," an insider told PEOPLE. "They are creating their own traditions at their new home."

After spending 2017 and 2018 with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family at Sandringham, Meghan and Prince Harry spent their first Christmas with Archie last year with some "family time" during a six-week break towards the end of the year in Canada.

