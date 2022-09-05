Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Take the Stage at One Young World Summit amid Return to the U.K.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the U.K.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared at the One Young World Summit in Manchester on Monday, their first joint working visit in England since stepping back from their senior royal roles in March 2020. After participating in a private round table on gender equality earlier in the day, Meghan and Harry were greeted with cheers as they stepped onto the stage. Meghan is set to deliver the keynote address at the event's opening ceremony.

Meghan, 41, has been a One Young World Counsellor since 2014. In 2019, she attended the One Young World Opening Ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall and hosted a roundtable for gender equality activists at Windsor Castle, where Harry, 37, joined her.

During the opening remarks at The Bridgewater Hall this year, co-founder Kate Robertson told the delegates that the "innovation and positivity in this room" can "build the world that future generations deserve." Onstage, she and the prince shared a hug.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Since launching in 2009, the One Young World community has grown to a network of over 13,700 ambassadors, and their projects have impacted 35.8 million people worldwide, according to the organization.

One Young World's flagship event unites activists, humanitarians, world leaders, business executives, entrepreneurs, politicians and innovators to come together to confront the biggest challenges facing humanity.

The appearance kicks off a busy week for the couple, who relocated to Meghan's home state of California in 2020 after stepping back from their roles as working members of the royal family. On Tuesday, they will travel to Germany for the Invictus Games' "One Year to Go" countdown event. Meghan and Prince Harry will then head back to the U.K. to attend the WellChild Awards on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex "are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September," a spokesperson for the couple said after announcing the trip in August.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan and Prince Harry last returned to the U.K. in June to participate in Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. During their visit, they also introduced their daughter Lilibet Diana, 1, to the monarch and her grandfather Prince Charles for the first time. Charles, 73, was said to be overjoyed — in what a source called an "emotional" visit — to also see his grandson Archie Harrison, 3.