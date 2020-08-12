Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Fired Archie's Nanny on Her Second Night, New Book Claims
The tell-all says the night nurse was let go by Meghan and Harry for being "unprofessional and irresponsible"
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry let go of son Archie's night nurse during her second shift for being "unprofessional and irresponsible," the buzzy new book about them claims.
Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, published in the U.S. on Tuesday, follows the couple from their first date to their royal exit — including the struggles of parenthood.
"Meghan and Harry felt they were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night of work for being unprofessional and irresponsible," authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hired a second night nurse who "did a fine job," but after the experience with their first nanny, "neither found themselves comfortable sleeping through the night without going to check on Archie regularly."
After a few weeks, Meghan and Harry decided to take on night duty themselves and hire a nanny for during the day.
Finding Freedom provides other insights to little Archie, including that Meghan shortly considered a home birth before welcoming her son in a hospital and his name was picked out early on. According to the tell-all, Meghan and Prince Harry knew all along that they were welcoming a son — and his name wasn't announced to the public for two days because the couple wanted to tell Queen Elizabeth before the rest of the world found out.
Scobie and Durand conducted 100 interviews with "those who know Harry and Meghan best, close friends and even Buckingham Palace aides," Scobie said during an appearance on Good Morning America.
He also denied claims Harry and Meghan were involved with the book. A spokesperson for the couple said in a statement, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."