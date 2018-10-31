Watch Meghan Markle React to Fans Chanting Her Name During Last Meet and Greet of the Royal Tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are greeting as many fans as they can before heading home!

During the final day of their royal tour, the couple went on their last public walkabout in Rotorua, New Zealand, where they were greeted by many fans.

During the walkabout, the crowd began to chant Meghan’s name, and she excitedly turned around to say hello to a group of young girls who made a giant poster for the couple in a video posted by the Instagram fan account, @MrsKateCambridge.

Meghan, who wore a blue sweater and matching multi-colored pleated skirt from Givenchy, also took time to greet one of her littlest fans in the crowd, an adorable young girl who held out her hands to the duchess.

Meghan Markle Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty

“Walkabouts,” as the royal meet and greets are commonly referred to, have provided some of Meghan and Harry’s most candid moments of the royal tour. Shortly after arriving to New Zealand, Meghan comforted a sobbing teenage fan by holding her hands.

One young royal fan who was wearing a shirt that read “Girls Can Do Anything” caught Harry’s eye in Sydney — so much that he just had to call his wife over to meet her.

Prince Harry Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

“We feel she looks a bit like you,” a person in the crowd is heard telling Meghan in a video posted by Harry Meghan Updates on Instagram.

The Duchess of Sussex replied, “I was literally about to say the same thing!”

Harry then took a fan’s phone to snap a photo of Meghan with her mini-me — a rare move for the prince, who usually adheres to the royal protocol of no autographs or selfies.

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, kicked off the final day of their royal tour with a formal pōwhiri and luncheon before naming two kiwi chicks.

They’ll wrap things up with a visit to the Redwoods Treewalk Rotorua, a long walkway of suspension bridges between 117-year-old Redwood trees.