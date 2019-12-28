Meghan Markle, Prince Harry File Trademark After Split from Kate Middleton, Prince William's Charity

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have filed a trademark for their personal royal foundation.

The royal couple first filed to register a trademark for their organization — Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — on June 21, according to the Intellectual Property Office’s website. One day prior, Meghan and Harry officially separated from the joint charity they had shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The filing wasn’t published until last week.

The trademark application applies to a varied list of items, including printed materials — like magazines and booklets — as well as clothing items, education, social care services and charitable fundraising, according to the filing.

Trademarks are a form of intellectual property protection, which can be registered to protect your brand, including its name.

With a registered trademark, Harry and Meghan will not only be allowed to sell and license the organization, but they’ll also be able to “take legal action against anyone who uses” the brand without their permission, according to the website.

The palace announced in June that moving forward, The Royal Foundation would continue without the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s involvement.

“Later this year The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” the palace release read, going on to say that the new changes were designed to “best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households.”

Then in July, Meghan and Harry announced the creation of their new charity.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Prince William

The charitable arm was originally known as The Royal Foundation when it was founded in 2009 by William and Harry. Kate joined after she wed William in 2011. When Meghan joined as patron of the foundation, after she was welcomed into the royal family last year, the name was amended to The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Since then, it has been changed to The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

While members of the royal family joined Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England for Christmas, Meghan, Harry and son Archie opted to spend “private family time” in Canada this year.

“Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland,” Buckingham Palace previously said in a statement. “This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”