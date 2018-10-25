Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Snuck a Private Overnight Getaway into Their Fiji Visit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry certainly have a jam-packed royal tour schedule, but the soon-to-be parents were able to squeeze in some private couple time.

Before the newlyweds left Fiji for the next stop on their 16-day tour, Tonga, they reportedly spent the night on a private Fijian island resort. After finishing up their engagements in Suva on Wednesday, Harry and Meghan are said to have traveled to the five-star Vatuvara Private Islands resort. The Telegraph reports the couple was “hosted privately” for the evening.

Fiji’s Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism, Faiyaz Koya, told the Telegraph of the couple’s stay on the island, “Vatuvara is one of those islands you will not forget. It showcases the Fijian spirit and what we have as Fijian people. It’s absolutely beautiful. Stunning. They would have enjoyed themselves.”

Koya added, “We are proud to host them. This is a worldwide event so it is tremendous for us. They are a couple with global appeal to everyone.”

Vatuvara offers the perfect private getaway for Meghan and Harry’s mini-babymoon – after all, guests travel there by the resort’s private Twin Otter aircraft and stay at one of the hotel’s three secluded villas, according to their website.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, looked refreshed as they arrived to Nadi, Fiji, on Thursday (local time) to attend a special event at Nadi Airport: The unveiling of a new statue commemorating Sergeant Talaiasi Labalaba, a British-Fijian soldier who lost his life in the 1972 Battle of Mirbat.

Meghan looked lovely in a green shift dress with short sleeves by Jason Wu, a Taiwanese and Canadian designer based in New York City, paired with her Manolo Blahnik BB pumps in black suede. She accessorized with gold statement earrings (the Peepal Tree-shaped leaves are symbols of fertility!) and matching bangle bracelet, all by British ethical jeweler Pippa Small. Meanwhile, Harry stuck to a light-colored suit.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle is Gorgeous in Green as She and Prince Harry Unveil Statue in Fiji

After spending a few days in Tonga, Meghan and Harry will return to Sydney, Australia, for the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games. Then, it will be on to New Zealand to wrap up their tour.