How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Feeling After Car Chase: 'They Were Shaken'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pursued by photographers after leaving the Ms. Foundation 2023 Women of Vision Awards in New York City on Tuesday night

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Simon Perry
Published on May 18, 2023 05:08 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave The Ziegfeld Theatre on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's night out in New York City continues to reverberate.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pursued by paparazzi while leaving the Ms. Foundation 2023 Women of Vision Awards on Tuesday night, becoming involved in what their spokesperson described as "near catastrophic car chase." Now, a source tells PEOPLE how the couple are doing.

"It was a disturbing situation, and they were shaken but they are glad everyone's OK," they said.

According to the source, after photographers captured Harry and Meghan leaving the event, they picked up the pursuit in an apparent attempt to find out where they were staying.

On Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told PEOPLE that Prince Harry, Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" while being pursued by "a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" in the city on Tuesday night. The trio was attending the Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan where Meghan, 41, was honored — and she brought along her husband, 38, and mother, 66, as her surprise guests to the event.

Meghan Markle at Women of Vision Awards
Doria Ragland, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," the spokesperson said in a statement. "While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."

On Wednesday, the NYPD released a statement to PEOPLE confirming that authorities assisted Prince Harry and Meghan's security team, saying their travel was made "challenging" by paparazzi.

Meghan Markle at Women of Vision Awards
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"The NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," the statement said. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's attendance at the Women of Vision awards was their first joint appearance since the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla in London on May 6. Prince Harry attended the crowning ceremony while Meghan remained in California with their son Prince Archie and daughter Princess Lilibet on Archie's 4th birthday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave The Ziegfeld Theatre on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
James Devaney/GC Images

Buckingham Palace had no comment about the car chase when reached by PEOPLE on Wednesday. The palace typically does not comment on matters involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they stepped back from their royal roles in 2020. Harry and Meghan relocated to her home state of California, where they reside with their two young children.

King Charles continued his royal duties on Wednesday, including an outing in London with Queen Camilla.

