Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal the One Moment of Their Wedding They Will Treasure Forever

When Meghan Markle walked down the aisle to marry Prince Harry in May, she did so to a special piece of music chosen by the groom himself.

“[It] was actually Harry’s choice entirely and I think a really beautiful piece,” Meghan reveals in a personal recording for a new exhibition opening on Friday at Windsor Castle. “I can retrace that entire walk down the aisle listening to it. It really is so special for us and I think it’s one of those things we’ll treasure forever.”

The song was George Frideric Handel’s “Eternal Source of Light Divine” and it was performed on the day by Welsh soprano Elin Manahan Thomas (listen here).

“I was looking for something completely different,” reveals Harry in the same series of recordings. “I ended up stumbling across this piece of music, something that epitomizes the whole day, the whole feeling that I have for her, and this incredibly impactful music with no organ whatsoever, with a soloist who actually did the most incredible job.”

Accompanied by musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia, Meghan walked the first half of the aisle on her own, before Prince Charles took her arm and walked the bride to the front of the chapel, where his son was waiting.

“Wherever we are, whatever we’re doing, we can close our eyes, listen to that music and take ourselves straight back to that moment, it’s a beautiful thing for both of us,” says Harry.

The new details have emerged as the exhibition, “A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” opens at Windsor Castle, allowing the public to see the couple’s wedding outfits for the first time since their May nuptials. In a royal first, the couple personally talk the visitors through various stages of their wedding planning on the exhibition’s audio multimedia guides.

Curator Caroline de Guitaut says the exhibition has been just as hugely personal to Harry and Meghan as their wedding.

“They made it very personal to them while at the same time acknowledging that it was going to a huge day and it some ways that made it more intimate for them,” she says.

While the royal couple are currently on tour in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, de Guitaut says she’s hopeful that they will visit the exhibition on their return. “They are so busy, but yes, it would be lovely if they have a chance to come and see it.”

Organized by The Royal Collection Trust, which manages the public opening of all the Queen’s official residences, the unique exhibition will run from October 26 until January 6, 2019, and will transfer to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Queen’s residence in Edinburgh, Scotland on June 14, 2019.