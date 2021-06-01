The couple is expecting a baby girl — a little sister for Archie! — this summer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Already Hinted at the Baby Girl Names They Like

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their baby girl soon — and they previously hinted at possible name contenders!

Back when the couple was expecting Archie in 2019, they visited the town of Birkenhead and heard name suggestions from a group of school children.

After a 7-year-old girl named Megan Dudley spoke with the Duchess of Sussex and discovered that their friends both call them "Meg," she offered a name suggestion for the baby. Dudley told reporters, "I asked her whether she would call her baby Amy if she has a girl, and she said, 'That's a really pretty name, I like it. We'll have to think about it.' "

During the same engagement, Harry showed an interest in the name "Lily," asking a mother how she spelled her daughter's flower-inspired name.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

During the royal couple's royal tour in October 2018, the pair hopped on one of Melbourne, Australia's iconic trams for a short ride to South Melbourne Beach with student sustainability leaders. Charlie Wolf, 12, took the opportunity to grill Meghan and Harry on a name for the royal baby.

Meghan kept mum, replying, "We've been given a long list of names from everyone, we're going to sit down and have a look at them."

Also in Melbourne, another name surfaced that could make their shortlist. The pair met a fan with a baby named Harriet — which is also the female version of the prince's own name — and she later told U.K. outlet Sunday Express that Harry said: "That's a great name."

Meghan Markle Prince Harry Duke Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: COURTNEY AFRICA/AFP via Getty Images

Following the death of Prince Philip in April, U.K. gambling site Ladbrokes has seen Philippa grow as a popular prediction for Meghan and Harry's daughter. Last month, they slashed the betting odds on the name to 3/1.

"The support for baby Philippa is showing no signs of slowing down, and we've been forced to trim the odds again that it's the name for Harry and Meghan's daughter," said Jessica O'Reilly of Ladbrokes.

If they did pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh in their second child's name, they wouldn't be alone. Harry's cousins Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall both paid tribute to their grandfather just before his death by giving their newborn sons the middle name Philip.

Other top name predictions also honor members of the royal family. Diana, after Harry's late mother Princess Diana, and Elizabeth, after Harry's grandmother the Queen, are near the top of the leaderboard at 5/1 and 10/1, respectively.

When Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, welcomed their first child in 2019, they chose a moniker that was not on the betting companies' radars, naming their son Archie.

The couple announced their pregnancy news on Valentine's Day with a stunning black-and-white photo that was taken remotely via iPad by their friend and longtime photographer, Misan Harriman. A smiling (and barefoot!) Harry looks lovingly at Meghan, who cradles her baby bump as she rests in his lap.

"To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?" Harry said.