Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Their 2 Favorite Disney Movies (His Is Fit for a King!)

Get the popcorn ready!

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met with children at the annual WellChild Awards on Tuesday, one award winner, 10-year-old Chloe Henderson, boldly asked the royal couple a very important question.

“There’s a question I have to ask you,” she told Meghan and Harry, as the royal laughed and hid his head in his hands. “What’s your favorite Disney film?”

Harry said he loved The Lion King, while Meghan replied that she has “always loved The Little Mermaid.”

Harry isn’t the only royal who fittingly loves The Lion King. Prince William revealed last year that the 1994 film is also one of Prince George’s favorites.

“He quite likes The Lion King, we’ve watched that a few times,” he said at the time.

During Tuesday’s event in London, Harry also revealed that he liked Zootopia and Moana, and shared one of his favorite parts of the latter film is “when the chicken [Heihei] comes up and finds himself out at sea in a boat.”

Harry further impressed Chloe when he shared a fun fact about The Lion King. “You know who does the voice of Zazu?” he asked. “Rowan Atkinson, who plays Mr Bean.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Victoria Jones/WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan then recommended another favorite animated flick — the 2016 DreamWorks film, Leap!

“Harry likes it because she [the main character] has got red hair,” Chloe said afterwards.

And a royal movie night might be in the works, as Harry told Chloe and her older sister, Hana, who was accompanying her: “We want to come round your house for movie night.”

Chloe replied: “You’d be very welcome.”