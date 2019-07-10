Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Enjoying Each Day' with Archie: 'They Are Basking in the Glow'

"As most parents are, they're just so excited," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story

By Michelle Tauber
July 10, 2019 08:00 AM
Dominic Lipinski/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are focused on giving their son, Archie Harrison, a peaceful start.

The royal parents, who left their Kensington Palace home in London for the laid-back setting of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor ahead of Archie’s birth, have been savoring the first eight weeks of parenthood with their baby boy.

“They are basking in the glow and enjoying each day,” a royal source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “As most new parents are, they’re just so excited. There’s something new every day. They’re just really happy.”

CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

RELATED: See Archie’s Christening Portrait Side-by-Side with Prince Harry’s 1984 Ceremony

That happiness was felt throughout Archie’s christening on July 6, a private family celebration that the couple ensured was intimate and sacred.

“It was very, very low key,” a Windsor source says of the brief ceremony and luncheon that followed, held at Windsor Castle for around 25 close family members and friends. “You wouldn’t have even known it was going on. It was all very well thought through.”

Archie
@SussexRoyal/PA Wire/Shutterstock
The service itself held special meaning for Meghan, who was confirmed in the Church of England before marrying Harry.

“Having gone through her confirmation just a little more than a year ago, she forged a very close bond with the Archbishop of Canterbury [Justin Welby],” says the royal source. “She has a particular fondness for him, having gone through confirmation as an adult, and going through that process relatively new to the U.K. and at a key point in her life.”

As for the christening’s guest of honor, “Archie was so sweet, so calm,” says the source. “The mood was joyful.”

