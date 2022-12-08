Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Set the Record Straight on What Really Happened on Engagement Night

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are revisiting the night he proposed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the full story of the night they got engaged their new docuseries Harry & Meghan, now streaming on Netflix.

"I wanted to do it earlier, because I had to ask permission from my grandmother," Harry, 38, began in a sit-down interview beside his wife of four years. "I couldn't do it outside of the U.K."

"I did pop a bottle of champagne while she was greasing the chicken, and that kind of slightly gave the game away," he joked. "She was like 'You don't drink champagne, what's the occasion?' I was like 'I don't know, just had it lying around, whatever.' "

"It was a magnum!" Meghan, 41, added with a giggle at the oversize bottle.

"It wasn't that I knew she'd say yes, but she'd already moved Guy over, so I had Guy as a hostage," Harry joked of Meghan's rescue beagle, who she adopted in 2015.

"And then in the north garden, being overlooked by the staff flats, I got 15 of those electric candles," he continued, before the camera cut to Meghan's video call to a friend as she spied the surprise.

"Oh my God, Jess, Jess, Jess, Jess, it's happening, it's happening, it's happening! Oh my God, he told me not to peak, oh my God!" she exclaimed.

A producer behind the Netflix camera asked the prince what position he was in, to which Harry joked "downward dog," which made Meghan laugh.

"Of course, I got down on one knee, of course I did," he said. The camera flashed to a photo of the special moment, showing Harry down on one knee on a blanket — ring box in hand! — surrounded by candles, white roses, and Guy.

"He's down on one knee and I was like 'Yes!' We were so joyful and excited," Meghan said. "I was like, 'Ah, we're doing this!' "

A sweet selfie Harry and Meghan took on their engagement night was shown next, followed by a shot of them kissing in the countryside — Guy in tow.

"They were so happy and they were going to keep it quiet because it was going to be announced a few weeks later," friend Lucy Fraser said in an interview. "We had a little engagement party and everyone was dressed in animal onesies. And Meg and Harry were in matching penguin onesies because penguins mate for life and they were so sweet and we had so much fun."

"She felt like they could take on the world," pal Lindsay Jill Roth added.

The conversation continued at the start of the next episode. Footage rolled of Harry and Meghan's interview with Mishal Husain of the BBC, who chatted with the couple about the exciting milestone immediately after they announced their engagement from the Sunken Gardens of Kensington Palace on Nov. 27, 2017.

The camera cut to Meghan and Harry's sit down with Netflix, where a producer offscreen asked, "In your engagement interview —"

"Orchestrated reality show, yep," Meghan said with a smile. "It was, you know, rehearsed," she continued, as footage flashed again of the media call.

"So we did the thing out with the press and then we went right inside, took the coat off, sat down and did the interview. So it was all in that same moment," she added.

"You mean just like prepping you before, or how does that work?" the interviewer asked, as Meghan explained she was instructed to "show the ring" which features two diamonds from Princess Diana's personal collection.

"But yes, my point is, we weren't allowed to tell our story, because they didn't want —," she continued, as Harry interjected with a laugh, "We were never allowed to tell our story."

"That's true," Meghan laughed, as Harry added, "That's the consistency."

That is consistent. Until now," Meghan said.

"I guess that's why we're here," the Netflix producer said.

Volume one of Harry & Meghan is now streaming on Netflix. Volume two hits queues next Thursday, Dec. 15.