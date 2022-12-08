Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Set the Record Straight on What Really Happened on Engagement Night

There's more to the story of how Prince Harry popped the question to Meghan Markle

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Monique Jessen
Published on December 8, 2022 12:14 PM

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are revisiting the night he proposed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the full story of the night they got engaged their new docuseries Harry & Meghan, now streaming on Netflix.

"I wanted to do it earlier, because I had to ask permission from my grandmother," Harry, 38, began in a sit-down interview beside his wife of four years. "I couldn't do it outside of the U.K."

"I did pop a bottle of champagne while she was greasing the chicken, and that kind of slightly gave the game away," he joked. "She was like 'You don't drink champagne, what's the occasion?' I was like 'I don't know, just had it lying around, whatever.' "

"It was a magnum!" Meghan, 41, added with a giggle at the oversize bottle.

Harry Meghan Netflix documentary
Netflix

"It wasn't that I knew she'd say yes, but she'd already moved Guy over, so I had Guy as a hostage," Harry joked of Meghan's rescue beagle, who she adopted in 2015.

Harry Meghan Netflix documentary
Netflix

"And then in the north garden, being overlooked by the staff flats, I got 15 of those electric candles," he continued, before the camera cut to Meghan's video call to a friend as she spied the surprise.

"Oh my God, Jess, Jess, Jess, Jess, it's happening, it's happening, it's happening! Oh my God, he told me not to peak, oh my God!" she exclaimed.

Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Netflix

A producer behind the Netflix camera asked the prince what position he was in, to which Harry joked "downward dog," which made Meghan laugh.

"Of course, I got down on one knee, of course I did," he said. The camera flashed to a photo of the special moment, showing Harry down on one knee on a blanket — ring box in hand! — surrounded by candles, white roses, and Guy.

"He's down on one knee and I was like 'Yes!' We were so joyful and excited," Meghan said. "I was like, 'Ah, we're doing this!' "

Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Netflix

A sweet selfie Harry and Meghan took on their engagement night was shown next, followed by a shot of them kissing in the countryside — Guy in tow.

"They were so happy and they were going to keep it quiet because it was going to be announced a few weeks later," friend Lucy Fraser said in an interview. "We had a little engagement party and everyone was dressed in animal onesies. And Meg and Harry were in matching penguin onesies because penguins mate for life and they were so sweet and we had so much fun."

"She felt like they could take on the world," pal Lindsay Jill Roth added.

The conversation continued at the start of the next episode. Footage rolled of Harry and Meghan's interview with Mishal Husain of the BBC, who chatted with the couple about the exciting milestone immediately after they announced their engagement from the Sunken Gardens of Kensington Palace on Nov. 27, 2017.

The camera cut to Meghan and Harry's sit down with Netflix, where a producer offscreen asked, "In your engagement interview —"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> and actress <a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"Orchestrated reality show, yep," Meghan said with a smile. "It was, you know, rehearsed," she continued, as footage flashed again of the media call.

"So we did the thing out with the press and then we went right inside, took the coat off, sat down and did the interview. So it was all in that same moment," she added.

"You mean just like prepping you before, or how does that work?" the interviewer asked, as Meghan explained she was instructed to "show the ring" which features two diamonds from Princess Diana's personal collection.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> BBC engagement interview
BBC

"But yes, my point is, we weren't allowed to tell our story, because they didn't want —," she continued, as Harry interjected with a laugh, "We were never allowed to tell our story."

"That's true," Meghan laughed, as Harry added, "That's the consistency."

That is consistent. Until now," Meghan said.

"I guess that's why we're here," the Netflix producer said.

Volume one of Harry & Meghan is now streaming on Netflix. Volume two hits queues next Thursday, Dec. 15.

Related Articles
Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle attend the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday 27th November 2017 and will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries: 11 Major Revelations
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Diana Princess Of Wales At Luanda Airport
Prince Harry Says He Was 'Terrified' History Would Repeat with Meghan Markle in Netflix Trailer
Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Series: 7 Biggest Revelations from the Trailers
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet and greet the public at the Sydney Opera House on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Release Date Revealed: 'We Know the Full Truth'
Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Meghan Markle Says She Thought Harry Was 'Joking' About Curtsying to the Queen in Netflix Series
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared previously unseen photographs as they partied with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Halloween in their new Netflix documentary
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Never-Before-Seen Pics of Final 'Fun Grenade' Before Romance Went Public
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry Talks Royal 'Hierarchy' in Netflix Trailer — as Meghan Adds, 'They're Never Going to Protect You'
Harry & Meghan
Netflix Releases First Trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Docuseries
Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Archie and Lilibet Share Sweet Moments with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Netflix Docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal They Met Via Instagram in Netflix Docuseries
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Croke Park
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Open Up About 'Living in a Tent for Five Days' at Start of Romance
Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Meghan Markle Recalls Her Mom Doria Being Called the N-Word and Being Mistaken for Her Nanny
Diana Princess Of Wales & Prince Harry
Prince Harry Says He Doesn't Have 'Early Memories' with Mom Princess Diana in Netflix Docuseries
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England.
Meghan Markle Says She 'Rarely Wore Color' as Working Royal to 'Blend In' with Royal Family
Harry & Meghan Official Teaser Netflix
Every Photo from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Docuseries Trailer for 'Harry & Meghan'
Meghan, Harry, Thomas Markle
Prince Harry Blames Himself for Meghan Markle's 'Incredibly Sad' Relationship with Dad Thomas Markle