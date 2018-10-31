Meghan Markle and Prince Harry End Tour Same Way They Started — Holding Hands: ‘It’s Been Great’

That’s a wrap on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s epic royal tour Down Under!

On Wednesday, local time, the royal couple completed the final (76th!) engagement of their 16-day tour. And they ended it the same way they started it — hand-in-hand.

The newlyweds, who made the exciting announcement that they are expecting their first child at the start of their tour, touched down in Sydney on Oct. 14 holding hands. And they hardly have let go of each other since!

The couple also couldn’t hide their baby joy throughout the tour. Harry offered a personal message when they arrived in New Zealand via helicopter, saying, “From myself, my wife and our little bump, we are so grateful to be here. We bring blessings from my grandmother the Queen and our family. We are so grateful for your hospitality and the work to look after this beautiful place.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

He referenced their new addition in his speech at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games as well. “I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all,” he said.

Meghan cradled her bump throughout the tour and excitedly accepted baby gifts from well-wishers.

Their PDA-filled tour saw them showing their affection as they made their way through Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. And for their final tour stop, Harry and Meghan walked across a suspension bridge between 117-year-old ancient Redwood trees.

They left the forest holding hands as they made their way to their car. Harry turned to a group of reporters and summed up their successful tour in just a few choice words: “It’s been great — thanks guys.”

Tomorrow, the couple will take off from New Zealand and head back to their home at Kensington Palace in London.