Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Encourage Supporters to Welcome Baby Lili by Empowering Women's Groups

As they take their parental leave to care for baby Lilibet Diana, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that well-wishers learn and donate to four organizations in lieu of gifts

In the announcement of Lilibet Diana's birth shared Sunday on their Archewell Foundation website, the couple asked that well-wishers make a donation to an organization that supports women rather than send gifts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"For those inquiring on sending gifts, we would ask that you support or learn more about these organizations working for women and girls," they said before providing links to Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED and the Myna Mahila Foundation.

The announcement added: "While the Duke and Duchess are on parental leave, Archewell will continue to do important work and publish stories on the site. We look forward to seeing you!"

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie | Credit: Toby Melville/Samir Hussein/WireImage

While Lili arrived on Friday, the couple waited two days to share the new publicly.

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," they said in a statement.

"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home," the statement continued. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."