Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Announced Their Next Big Tour (There Will Be a Pub Stop!)

Guinness all around?

Meghan Markle will get the chance to knock back a pint of the iconic beer when she and Prince Harry visit Dublin next month.

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex are heading to the Irish capital on July 10 and 11. A trip to Guinness Storehouse, which showcases the brewing heritage of the city’s famous drink, is being considered as one of their stops.

Meghan was pictured pouring a pint of Guinness when she was in the city in 2013. She was also in the Irish capital for a One Young World conference the following year.

The trip to Ireland was first rumored when Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, were in Belfast, Northern Ireland, during one of their visits around the U.K. in the run-up to their May 19 wedding.

The couple’s office at Kensington Palace confirmed the news in a brief statement on Tuesday morning.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday 10th and Wednesday 11th July. This visit is at the request of Her Majesty’s Government,” Kensington Palace said. “The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to learning more about Ireland’s history and experiencing its rich culture, as well as meeting the people who are shaping the country’s future. Full details of the visit will be announced in due course.”

The newlyweds will also head to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand in the fall for their first royal tour as a married couple. Meghan previously revealed she would join Harry at his next Invictus Games in Sydney. The Paralympic-style competition takes place from Oct. 20 to 27, and in the announcement, the palace office confirmed the tour will happen around the time of the games.

Later on Tuesday, they are expected to join Queen Elizabeth at Royal Ascot horse race meeting.