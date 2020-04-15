Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Donate Funds from Wedding Broadcast to U.K. Charity Amid Coronavirus

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have donated more than $112,000 generated from their royal wedding broadcast to the U.K. charity Feeding Britain amid the coronavirus pandemic, PEOPLE confirms.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they are “delighted” to see the money go to “such a great cause.”

It had been understood that any excess profits from the BBC broadcast of their May 19, 2018 ceremony would be donated to a charity of the couple’s choosing. An estimated 1.9 billion people tuned in to watch the couple’s royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, is president of Feeding Britain, a charity working to eliminate hunger and its root causes across the U.K. The couple has grown close to the Archbishop Justin Welby, who not only conducted Meghan’s baptism, but also officiated their wedding, which makes their donation to the organization especially poignant.

Meghan and Harry learned first-hand about the work the organization is doing across the U.K. when they paid a visit to Feeding Britain’s first citizens’ supermarket last January in the town of Birkenhead.

“The Duke and Duchess were able to speak to the Archbishop recently, and were moved to hear all about the work Feeding Britain was doing to support people during Covid-19,” the spokesperson added.

“They have particularly fond memories of their visit to the citizens’ supermarket in Birkenhead, especially the generosity and compassion of everyone working there to help others. They are delighted to be able to ensure this money is donated to such a great cause.”

While Meghan and Harry recently moved to Los Angeles following their exit from royal life, the couple is still finding ways to support Harry’s home country amid the pandemic.

Last month, Meghan, Harry and their son Archie moved from the home they were staying in on Vancouver Island to the Los Angeles area — Meghan’s hometown. They have been living in a secluded compound and haven’t ventured out amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While they have a non-profit and other projects in the works, the couple will be primarily focusing on family. They will also continue to support their existing patronages in the U.K. following their royal exit.

“What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic,” they wrote on their final post for their now-defunct SussexRoyal Instagram account.