The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also paid tribute to Invictus Games athlete Serhii Karaivan, who died while fighting against Russian forces

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Donate to Charities in Ukraine: 'Thank You for Being So Brave'

Meghan and Harry also revealed that they're helping fight online disinformation and propaganda through a coalition of Ukrainian media such as The Kyiv Independent and the organization Are We Europe, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"All of us at Archewell have been inspired by the work these organizations have taken on – and also by the stories from those on the frontlines," Harry and Meghan said in a statement on their Archewell Foundation site, adding that they were sharing details of the organization's stories from Ukraine "in the case that you will be moved to take action."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS - WPA Pool/Getty

"If you are able, we hope you will support or amplify their efforts," they added.

Speaking on a video call to two of HALO's staff members working on the ground in Ukraine, Prince Harry praised the bravery of everyone involved with the charity, which is heavily involved in keeping locals safe from unexploded bombs and landmines, adding "keep doing what you're doing, keep saving lives."

The Trust is particularly close to Harry's heart following the ground-breaking work of his mother, Princess Diana, in highlighting the issue of legacy landmines in 1997 when she famously walked through one of HALO's minefields in Angola.

prince-harry-3-2000 Prince Harry in 2019 and Princess Diana in 1997 | Credit: PA Wire/PA Images (2)

Prince Harry has since followed in his mother's footsteps, becoming patron of the Trust in 2013 and recreating her 1997 walk through an active minefield in Angola in 2019.

"Thank you for being so brave and for so being so amazing," Harry added to HALO staffers Olesia and Maryna, who both work full-time for HALO Ukraine, alongside 430 other men and women.

"You guys are saving lives every single day. I know you're part of HALO and that's exactly what you signed up to do. And I know you're going to continue doing the work that is so desperately needed for HALO, for your families and for your country. How can we help? How can people help? What is the best way for people to help? Because there are so many people watching on feeling completely helpless."

Prince Harry Preps for Invictus Games Prince Harry preps for the Invictus Games | Credit: Invictus Games NL/Twitter

In reply, Maryna provided a glimpse of what it's like to be living and working in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

"Life has turned upside down for the last two weeks," said Maryna. "Sometimes it seems to me that it's just a nightmare and I'm going to wake up soon.

Olesia added, "Spreading the safety messages will help. The more people see them, the more people stay safe. You can donate to our organization as well. That's also absolutely possible."

Harry and Meghan also used the Archewell post to pay tribute to Invictus Games athlete Serhii Karaivan, who died on March 13 while fighting against Russian forces.

The 2023 Invictus Games is scheduled to kick off in the Hague, Netherlands, from April 16-22 next month and will now have far greater resonance for all concerned, following Karaivan's death and the wider devastation of Ukraine.

"Our hearts are heavy as we acknowledge the recent loss of a member of our veteran community in Ukraine, who was defending his country from attack," Harry and Meghan said in their post.

"We also pay tribute to the brave men and women from our global veteran community, past and present, who have long protected their countries and families with unparalleled strength and determination," Harry and Meghan, added Friday. "We are continuing to work and speak with the Invictus Games Foundation daily to help however we can."