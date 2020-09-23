Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Dog Pula Makes Unexpected Cameo in Their Primetime TV Debut

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just shared the spotlight with an unexpected guest: their dog, Pula!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared on ABC Tuesday night in their first primetime TV appearance to celebrate TIME magazine's annual list of the world’s most influential people. While they spoke about the upcoming U.S. presidential election — with Meghan calling it the "most important election of our lifetime" — their black Labrador wandered into the shot behind them.

Pula, who the couple adopted in 2018 shortly after their wedding, emerged from the bushes before walking behind the bench where Meghan and Harry were seated (without her humans taking notice!) and continuing to explore outdoors.

Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, who celebrated his 36th birthday this month, are used to family members crashing their videos. Finding Freedom author and royal reporter Omid Scobie recently revealed on his podcast The Heir Pod that their 1-year-old son Archie sometimes makes unplanned appearances on his parents' Zoom calls.

Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Pula TIME

"I loved discovering their daily Zoom calls with the various initiatives and people that they work with. And how Archie is no stranger to climbing in front of the web camera and making little impromptu cameos," Scobie said.

Pula is getting some time in the spotlight recently. When Meghan got together with feminist icon Gloria Steinem for a "historic backyard chat" to discuss voting and representation at the polls, Pula and Guy, Meghan's beagle that she rescued before meeting Harry, crashed the party.

"Wants to be on camera," Steinem said with a laugh as the dogs laid at Meghan's feet.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem Matt Sayles/Makers Women

Meghan and Prince Harry kept Pula's named secret, even joking that "people keep getting her name wrong."

It wasn't until the release of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family by veteran royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in August that the high-energy pup's name was revealed to be Pula.

The name comes with a special meaning. Pula is the official currency of Botswana, the country in Africa where Harry took Meghan when they first started dating. Pula means “rain” in Setswana — and since rain is very scarce in Botswana, it’s considered valuable and a blessing.

Image zoom Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage

And it seems Archie has already taken after his animal-loving mom.