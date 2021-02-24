Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Disappointed' at Losing Patronages but There's 'Still a Strong Family Bond' 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were "disappointed" not to be able to keep their royal patronages and Harry's military appointments, says a source close to the couple

On Feb. 19, Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family...all are saddened by their decision."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The statement also came with the announcement that the couple would not be retaining any of their official royal roles.

Harry and Meghan were "disappointed" not to be able to keep their royal patronages and Harry's military appointments, says a source close to the couple, but "they respect the decision that was reached."

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Spotify/YouTube

The palace statement added that Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth, 94, decreed that in stepping away from royal work "it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan and Harry countered with a statement of their own, saying, "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

The pushback reportedly ruffled feathers at the palace. Others say the couple would not have pushed back had the palace statement simply referred to "royal" service.

Still, adds a royal source, "There is a very strong family bond."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

There is hope among those close to Harry and his brother Prince William that things will ease now that they aren't focusing on the disagreements over how to be a royal.