Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Deny Report They're Starring in a Reality Show for Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have denied that they are about to enter the world of reality TV.

It was reported early Monday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were planning a fly-on-wall show under their new Netflix deal. However, a spokesman for the couple denies the claims in U.K. paper The Sun, which said that the couple wanted to give people a "glimpse into their lives" while highlighting some of the causes most important to them.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows," the spokesman tells PEOPLE in a statement.

Some joked that the title for the show could be Meet the Markles or The Only Way Is Sussex, a take on the U.K. reality series The Only Way is Essex.

Image zoom ABC

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, moved to California with 1-year-old son Archie in March after stepping down from their senior royal roles. They recently bought a home in Santa Barbara, about 95 miles north of L.A. Now, the couple are starting their behind-the-scenes careers in the TV industry after signing a multi-year deal with Netflix.

The couple will be producing films and series for the streaming giant including scripted series, docu-series, documentaries, features and children's shows. They will use those programs to focus on the issues that are important to them and reflect the causes that their nonprofit Archewell will nurture and champion.

One confirmed planned project with the streaming giant is "an innovative nature docu-series," while the other is "an animated series that celebrates inspiring women."

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chris Jackson/- WPA Pool/Getty

They said in a statement when the deal was announced: "Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection. Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope."

They added, "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Gareth Fuller-Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Last week, Harry and Meghan spoke out during the Time 100 broadcast to encourage people to vote and engage in the election. Harry noted that he won't be able to vote in the upcoming election and added "many of you may not know that I haven't been able to vote in the U.K. my entire life."

"As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity," he said.