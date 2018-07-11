Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Kick Off Another Magical Day in Ireland!

It’s another day on the Emerald Isle for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

The newlyweds kicked off their second day in Ireland with diplomacy, sports and a dive into the rich heritage of Dublin.

After meeting President Michael Higgins at his residence Áras an Uachtaráin, the Harry and Meghan, who wore a taupe green dress (with another boatneck!) by Roland Mouret, headed to the city’s famous Croke Park to see some of the traditional sports of the country.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Press Association via AP Images

Meghan Markle Press Association via AP Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The pair observed Gaelic games including hurling (an Irish field sport with ancient origins), camogie (a bat-and-ball game played by women that resembles hurling) and (also a bat-and-ball game).

Meghan and Harry greet President Michael D. Higgins and his wife, Sabina Higgins Press Association via AP Images

Harry and Meghan meet President Michael D. Higgins Press Association via AP Images

Harry, 33, has put the benefits of sports at the heart of his public work. When he and Meghan, 36, toured the U.K. in the run-up to their May 19 wedding, they featured youth sports on their stop in Wales.

Meghan changed into a sleek pair of black pants paired with a black blazer and fitted white shirt for their next excursion. She also let down her hair into loose waves.

Later on Wednesday, there will be a chance for the couple to immerse themselves in some of the history of Ireland — with a view of the Book of Kells, a 9th-century illustrated depiction of the Bible’s four Gospels and one of the world’s most famous manuscripts.

Meghan Markle Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Chris Jackson/Getty Images

They were then set to meet locals and students during a walkabout at the city’s famous Trinity College.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

The royal visit to Dublin is scheduled to end after the couple meets female tech entrepreneurs and joins in the birthday celebrations of a global network of free computer programming clubs that started in the Irish city of Cork seven years ago.