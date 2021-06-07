Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Isn't the First Royal Born in America — or Even California!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana, on Friday in California — but she's not the first member of the British royal family to be born in the United States of America.

Years before the arrival of Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second child, Lord Frederick Windsor (the son of Queen Elizabeth's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent) and his wife Sophie Winkleman were living in California when they welcomed their first child. Maud Windsor, who has appeared as an adorable bridesmaid in royal weddings including Princess Eugenie's and Lady Gabriella Windsor's, was born in August 2013 at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Lord Frederick and Sophie's ties to California also have something in common with Meghan: Sophie is a British actress. She and her husband were living in L.A. and welcomed Maud while she starred in the sitcom Two and a Half Men from 2011 to 2015.

Before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan worked as an actress on the USA Network's Suits, which filmed in Toronto.

While Sophie continues to work as an actress, the family no longer resides in L.A. They welcomed second daughter Isabella in a London hospital in 2016 — and Maud now attends school alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Thomas's Battersea.

Although Lili isn't the first member of the royal family born in the U.S., she's the first of Queen Elizabeth's 11 great-grandchildren to make that claim. (Maud is currently 52nd in the line of succession to the British throne, while Lili is eighth.)

Meghan and Harry welcomed Lili at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after moving to California last year.