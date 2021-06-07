Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Daughter Lili Have Dual Citizenship in U.S. and U.K.?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana last week — and because she was born in America, the couple's baby girl will be able to have dual citizenship.

While their first child, 2-year-old son Archie, was born in London, his younger sibling arrived in Santa Barbara, California, on Friday.

Regardless of where baby Lili was born, since Los Angeles-born-and-raised Meghan is an American citizen born and Prince Harry is a British citizen, their daughter is entitled to obtain both U.S. and U.K. citizenship.

According to the U.K. government, "British citizenship is normally automatically passed down one generation to children born outside the U.K." So while Lili will automatically be a British citizen, any future children she might have would have to apply for U.K. citizenship if they born outside her father's native country.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

The palace previously said that Meghan, 39, had plans to become a U.K. citizen (which is known to be a lengthy process) after marrying her husband, 36. The couple has not addressed whether Meghan's bid to become a British citizen will continue since the family relocated to California in the summer of 2020.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie | Credit: Toby Melville/Samir Hussein/WireImage

As for Archie, because both of his parents were citizens of their respective countries at the time of his birth at a London hospital in May 2019, he is also a dual citizen. All children born overseas to a married American and non-citizen get automatic citizenship as long as the citizen parent had been in the U.S. for at least five years before the child was born.

On Sunday, Meghan and Harry shared the news of their daughter's birth in a statement.

"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home," the couple said, going on to share the sweet meaning behind their baby girl's name.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," they wrote. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."