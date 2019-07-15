Parents' Night Out! Meghan Markle Calls Lion King Premiere with Prince Harry a 'Date Night'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s royal duties are doubling as a date night!

The new parents attended the London premiere of The Lion King on Sunday, leaving their son Archie — born May 6 — at home for the glamorous night out on the town.

In a video of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex greeting members of the movie’s cast — including Billy Eichner, who was spotted hilariously preparing his greeting to the royal couple — Meghan was heard saying, “It’s a date night for us,” while smiling up at her husband.

While Prince Harry, 34, skipped a formal paternity leave following his son’s birth, Meghan, 37, has mostly been focusing on her son at the family’s Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor Castle. However, she did make two outings to Wimbledon in the past weeks to cheer on close pal Serena Williams.

Meghan also made her first public outing with Archie to support Prince Harry as he played in a charity polo match on Wednesday. Despite the excitement of the game, the baby quietly slept in his mom’s arms as she stood under the shade of a tree.

“She was doting on him, there’s no doubt about that,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE. “She was kissing and stroking him and bouncing him up and down.”

Billy Eichner telling Seth Rogen how he's going to greet Meghan & Harry 😂 so cute pic.twitter.com/Y8PSLhb64M — . (@meghanroyals) July 15, 2019

Although Meghan and Harry were without their baby boy at the premiere, he wasn’t far from their minds. While meeting JAY-Z and Beyoncé, who voices Nala in the new live-action revamp of the beloved 1994 Disney film, talk quickly turned to Archie.

After telling Meghan how nice it was to meet her, Beyoncé, also 37, was heard telling the royal, “that baby is so beautiful.”

At one point, Prince Harry revealed that Archie had recently mastered a new skill. He mimicked his son lifting his head up by stretching his neck and looking at the sky. Beyoncé responded, “He’s holding his neck up?”

The royal dad then recreated his own reaction to Archie lifting his head, excitedly clapping and cheering him on.

Harry also said Archie is “not so little anymore” as he looked at Meghan.

Image zoom Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Beyoncé and JAY-Z NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty

Image zoom Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Beyoncé and JAY-Z

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Since JAY-Z and Beyoncé know a thing or two about parenting — they have three children, 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 2-year-old twins Rumi and Sir — the rapper shared some words of wisdom.

“The best advice I can give you, always find some time for yourself,” he told Meghan and Harry.

Harry also asked about JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s young twins. “They are not here. They don’t come on every trip,” replied the pop star. “We left them at home. They would loved to have been here.”