Watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Show Off Their Dance Moves Upon Arrival in South Africa!

Image zoom PA Wire/PA Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were welcomed to South Africa with a music and dance display at Cape Town’s Nyanga Township — and joined right in on the fun!

The royal couple left son Archie with a nanny for their first tour stop, but they were greeted by two adorable young boys upon their arrival to Nyanga Methodist Church. They knelt down to shake hands with the children after learning that the kids’ go-to greeting is a double high five, then low five followed by fist bumps.

With lively music playing, Harry starting stomping his foot and encouraging the boys to show off their dance moves. One of the youngsters happily obliged, prompting the prince to clap his hands to the beat. Meghan also bopped up and down while tapping her foot.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Trip to Africa Will Be a ‘Little More Lively’ with Son Archie

Meghan, who wore a black-and-white print maxi wrap dress by Myamiko (a fair trade brand from Malawhi, one of the countries Harry will visit during the tour!) with black Castañer wedges for the outing, and Harry hugged children as they walked into Nyanga Methodist Church. And just as they did during their royal tour Down Under last year, the royal couple held hands and lovingly put their hands on each other’s backs as they moved through the event.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry PA Wire/PA Images

Image zoom Meghan Markle PA Wire/PA Images

They are taking in a workshop run by an NGO called Justice Desk, which teaches children about their rights, self-awareness and safety. The program also teaches self-defense classes and female empowerment training to young girls in the community. The NGO is supported by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, of which Harry is president and Meghan is vice-president.

Some of the joyful scenes in the yard around the Methodist church in Nyanga, Cape Town pic.twitter.com/69OZckWsdc — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) September 23, 2019

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle PA Wire/PA Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Later in the day, they will visit the District Six Museum, which is located in the inner-city residential area in Cape Town which was subject to the forced relocation of 60,000 inhabitants of various races during Apartheid in the 1970s. Harry and Meghan will tour the museum to learn about the history of the area and will meet former residents.

They will cap off day one of the tour with a visit to the Homecoming Centre, an annex of the District Six Museum which was built to provide former residents with a meeting place to share memories and cook together. Harry and Meghan will take part in a cooking activity to showcase varied cuisines that demonstrate the cultural diversity of the area.