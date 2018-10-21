Meghan Markle Is Cutting Back Royal Tour Schedule for a Few Days: She's 'Feeling Fine but Resting'

It’s been a whirlwind week for the Duchess of Sussex and she’s taking a well-deserved break.

As Meghan Markle‘s first royal tour with husband Prince Harry nears the end of its first week — and only six days after the announcement that she was expecting their first child — Meghan will be handling a slightly less hectic schedule, royal sources reportedly said on Sunday local time.

“After a busy programme, The Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess’s schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week and a half of the tour,” one source said, according to the Daily Mirror‘s Russell Myers, Hello!‘s Emily Nash and The Sun‘s Emily Andrews.

Meghan, 37, is “feeling fine but resting,” one source said, Nash reports. The goal is “just trying to pace things for her,” according to a source.

Meghan had been set to appear Sunday morning in Sydney alongside Harry, 34, to present the medals at a road cycling event for the Invictus Games.

Harry handled the occasion solo — dapper in black pants and a gray blazer — where he awarded gold to the U.K.’s Michael Swain and found time for a bit of fun with the competitors.

Afterward, Harry confirmed his wife was “resting back at home.”

“Being pregnant takes its toll,” he said.

Meghan reportedly still plans to make other scheduled appearances, including a reception hosted by Australia’s prime minister later Sunday. She will also not change her travel plans to Fraser Island, north of Sydney and off of Australia’s eastern coast.

After her pregnancy announcement, a royal source told PEOPLE Meghan had had her 12-week ultrasound and was “feeling well.”

The Invictus Games, founded by Harry in 2014 and which organize sporting competitions for ill and wounded military members and veterans, have been a key part of the couple’s tour of Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Tonga, which kicked off on Oct. 16.

“The Duke and Duchess are excited to see Sydney fully embrace the Invictus spirit, and to support the competitors as they compete across a range of sports at some of the city’s most iconic venues,” the palace has said.

“This year’s Games will emphasise the integral role played by servicemen and women’s family and friends,” the statement continued, “and Their Royal Highnesses will spend time with a number of the competitors’ supporters as they cheer them on from the side-lines.”

Since touching down Down Under, Meghan and Harry have kept a full calendar at a busy pace, opening the Anzac Memorial for fallen veterans, opening the Invictus Games, stepping out on Bondi Beach and even receiving their “first baby gift.”

“Thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days,” Harry said in his speech at the opening ceremony for the Games. “I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all.”

The couple’s reception on their tour has been warm — almost rapturous — in the wake of their pregnancy news.

Gushed over by 98-year-old war widow Daphne Dunne, who has met Harry several times, Meghan responded, “Hopefully next time we see you, we’ll have a little one with us!”